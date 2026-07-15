Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2026

First six months 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 5,686 (6,277), which corresponded to an organic growth of two percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. Excluding the Air & Sea business, the organic growth was two percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 353 (300), corresponding to an improvement of 18 percent. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 6.2 (4.8) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -4 (-105) which referred to change in management in one of the Group's subsidiaries. One-off items in the corresponding period were attributable to structural measures.

Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 67 (8).

Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 43 (-7), equivalent to SEK 1.18 (-0.23) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 883 (1,007). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 883 (989).

Cash conversion amounted to 94 (120) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 16.09 (19.51).

Net debt increased by MSEK 32 to MSEK 8,021 compared to MSEK 7,989 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt increased by MSEK 83 to MSEK 3,857 compared to MSEK 3,774 at the beginning of the year.

Second quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,921 (3,044), which corresponded to an organic growth of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. Excluding the Air & Sea business, the organic growth was two percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 181 (167), corresponding to an improvement of eight percent. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 6.2 (5.5) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -4 (-18) which referred to change in management in one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 35 (21).

Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 20 (14), equivalent to SEK 0.54 (0.37) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 535 (487). Operating cash flow including acquisitions increased to MSEK 535 (486).

Cash conversion amounted to 113 (106) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 10.95 (9.42).

Magnus Nilsson will step down as President and CEO of Elanders on 31 August 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Florian Beck as the new President and CEO, effective from 1 September 2026.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and Group CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson

Group CFO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 37 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 07:30 CEST.

About Elanders

Elanders is a global logistics company offering a broad service range of integrated solutions within supply chain management. The business is mainly operated through the two business areas Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has approximately 7,000 employees and operates in around 20 countries on four continents. The most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK and the USA. The customers are divided into six segments according to their respective business; Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial and Other.



For more information, please visit www.elanders.com