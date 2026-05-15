Elanders AB: Florian Beck is appointed new President and CEO of Elanders

Elanders' Board of Directors has appointed Florian Beck as new President and CEO of the Group. Florian currently serves as President of Elanders' subsidiary LGI and as a member of Group Management. Florian will assume the position on 1 September 2026.

Magnus Nilsson has decided to step down upon turning 60, following a 17-year tenure as President and CEO of Elanders.



Florian Beck has been with Elanders Group since 2015 and has held several senior leadership positions within the business area Supply Chain Solutions in both Europe and North America.



"Florian has, across several senior leadership roles, established a strong track record of building focused, results-driven organizations that execute effectively. With his drive, expertise and leadership, Florian is well equipped to lead the continued work to realize Elanders' full potential," says Dan Frohm, Chairman of the Board.



"I am honored and pleased by the confidence shown in me by the Board. Together with my colleagues at Elanders, I look forward to further developing the business in the years ahead," says Florian Beck.



"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Magnus Nilsson for his leadership and contributions during his 27 years with Elanders, including 17 years as President and CEO. Magnus has led Elanders' transformation from a Swedish printing business into an international logistics group with operations across 20 countries. We now look forward to continuing to develop Elanders in the years ahead," says Dan Frohm, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Frohm, Chairman of the Board, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-15 07:30 CEST.

About Elanders

Elanders is a global logistics company offering a broad service range of integrated solutions within supply chain management. The business is mainly operated through the two business areas Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has approximately 7,000 employees and operates in around 20 countries on four continents. The most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK and the USA. The customers are divided into six segments according to their respective business; Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial and Other.



For more information, please visit www.elanders.com