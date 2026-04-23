Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Dan Frohm, decided to:

adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet,

discharge the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025,

according to the proposal in the notice, distribute a dividend of SEK 2.10 per share for 2025. The record date for the dividend is proposed to be 27 April 2026 and it is expected that the dividend will be disbursed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 30 April 2026,

for the financial year 2026 grant, according to the proposal in the notice, the Board a remuneration of a total of SEK 4,304,200 including reimbursement for committee work, to be divided among the members as presented in the notice,

appoint, according to the proposal in the notice, the following members to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting is held in 2027: Carl Bennet (re-election) Ulrika Dellby (re-election) Eva Elmstedt (re-election) Dan Frohm (re-election) Erik Gabrielson (re-election) Anna Hallberg (re-election) Magnus Nilsson (re-election) Johan Trouvé (re-election)

appoint, according to the proposal in the notice, Dan Frohm as Chairman of the Board,

approve the proposal given in the notice to re-elect the accounting firm of Ernst & Young AB as auditor,

the nomination committee until the next Annual General Meeting will be formed and perform the duties according to the proposal in the notice, and

approve the remuneration report presented by the Board regarding senior executives.

approve the guidelines presented by the Board regarding remuneration for senior executives.

In his presentation, CEO, Magnus Nilsson, presented an overview of the Group's business and the areas in which the Group sees opportunities for growth. Key growth areas include expansion in Southeast Asia, contract logistics, and online print. With regard to online print, Magnus reported that the Group has secured a five-year agreement with Journi, a provider of photobooks and other photo products. The total value of the contract is estimated at SEK 1.5 billion. Furthermore, a summary of the financial year 2025 was presented, and 2026 has begun positively with organic growth as well as improved results and higher margins.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

Elanders AB (publ)

The Board of Directors



through

Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

About Elanders

Elanders is a global logistics company offering a broad service range of integrated solutions within supply chain management. The business is mainly operated through the two business areas Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has approximately 7,000 employees and operates in around 20 countries on four continents. The most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK and the USA. The customers are divided into six segments according to their respective business; Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial and Other.



For more information, please visit www.elanders.com