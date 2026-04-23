Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2026

First quarter 2026
- Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,765 (3,232), which corresponded to an organic growth of one percent compared to the same period last year. Excluding the Air & Sea business, the organic growth was two percent.
- Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 172 (133), corresponding to an improvement of 29 percent. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 6.2 (4.1) percent.
- Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK 0 (-87). One-off items in the corresponding period were attributable to structural measures.
- Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 32 (-14).
- Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 23 (-21), corresponding to SEK 0.64 (-0.60) per share.
- Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 348 (520). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 348 (503).
- Cash conversion amounted to 75 (138) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
- Free cash flow per share was SEK 5.14 (10.09).
Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.
Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:
Magnus Nilsson
President and Group CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson
Group CFO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50
Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 37 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00
This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 10:00 CEST.
About Elanders
Elanders is a global logistics company offering a broad service range of integrated solutions within supply chain management. The business is mainly operated through the two business areas Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has approximately 7,000 employees and operates in around 20 countries on four continents. The most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK and the USA. The customers are divided into six segments according to their respective business; Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial and Other.
For more information, please visit www.elanders.com