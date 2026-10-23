

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB N.V. (SLB) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $735 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $739 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SLB N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $962 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $9.449 billion from $8.928 billion last year.



SLB N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $735 Mln. vs. $739 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $9.449 Bln vs. $8.928 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News