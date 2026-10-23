

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $577 million, or $51.23 per share. This compares with $554 million, or $43.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $623 million or $55.37 per share for the period.



Revenue held steady at $2.433 billion



First Citizens Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $577 Mln. vs. $554 Mln. last year. -EPS: $51.23 vs. $43.08 last year. -Revenue: $2.433 Bln vs. $2.433 Bln last year.



Revenue is considered as the total of net interest income and non interest income



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News