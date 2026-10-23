SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Slam Mobilizes Drill Team to Moose Lake, Intersecting Broad Zones of Brecciated and Altered Rock With Visible Stibnite Along the Moose Lake Fault Zone

Two holes totaling 224.5 meters drilled beneath antimony-bearing trenches at the Moose Lake occurrence, where trenching returned eight samples above 0.5% antimony; Skull trench samples returned up to 3.73% Sb, 1.965 g/t gold and 73.5 g/t silver in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Drill Team has mobilized to the Company's Moose Lake Gold-Antimony-Silver Project following completion of the 2026 Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt drill campaign. Two NQ diamond drill holes, ML26-01 and ML26-02 were drilled along the Moose Lake Fault Zone beneath antimony bearing trenches completed by the Company.

"Our trenching crews have exposed antimony mineralization at two separate occurrences along the Moose Lake Fault Zone, both being hosted within a silicified breccia," said Jimmy Gravel, President and CEO of SLAM. "At Moose Lake, we have antimony in trenches and outcrop over roughly 850 meters, and at Skull we see high-grade antimony sitting next to gold- and silver-rich quartz. With the Goodwin program complete, the rig has moved onto a fault system with known mineral occurrences that has seen little historical exploration or drilling".

Figure 1: Moose Lake Drilling: Left side highlighting visible stibnite mineralization within altered and silicified host rock. Right: Fault induced broken core with abundant quartz veining in a brecciated matrix from drillhole ML26-02.

Drilling has currently intersected faulted and brecciated altered rock containing visible pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite. A total of 224.5 core meters has been drilled over 2 core-holes with 145 samples collected for ICP-Multi element analysis and Gold Assay by Fire Assay. Assay results are currently pending. Both holes were collared near previously trenched areas exposing mineralized brecciated rock containing gold, silver, and antimony. Drill collar information is present in Table 1.

Table 1 Moose Lake 2026 Drill Collar Information

Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ML26-01 697714 5231693 446 20° -60° 77.0 ML26-02 697894 5231645 450 70° -70° 147.5

Coordinates are UTM NAD83 Zone 19, located by handheld GPS.

Figure 2: ML26-01 - Highly altered and brecciated rock with quartz and carbonate veining. Core from 37.6-54.3 core-meters.

The drilling follows up on the 2026 trenching and sampling program, which exposed antimony, gold and silver mineralization at both the Skull and Moose Lake occurrences along the northwest-trending Moose Lake Fault Zone.

Highlights of the 2026 drilling program to date include:

Hole ML26-01 intersected brecciated, fractured and altered metasedimentary rocks visible pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite from 5.0 meters to the end of the hole at 77.0 meters, including a fault zone with clay gouge and graphite between 25.0 and 32.3 meters.

Hole ML26-02 intersected strongly brecciated, clay and sericite-altered rock with pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite from 5.0 to 57.6 meters, including strong silicification and quartz flooding from 51.4 to 57.6 meters. The hole continued intersecting heavily altered and brecciated rock to the end of the hole at 147.5 meters.

Both holes were stopped in highly broken ground while still in altered and brecciated rock; ML26-02 ended in a brecciated quartz vein with traces of pyrite and stibnite.

"The initial observations from the Moose Lake drilling show that the brecciated, altered and stibnite-bearing rock we mapped in the trenches carries on below surface," said Jimmy Gravel, President and CEO of SLAM. "Both holes stayed in altered breccia with sulphides from near surface to the bottom of the hole, and ML26-02 was still in quartz veining with stibnite when ground conditions forced us to stop. With antimony in trenches over roughly 850 meters at Moose Lake and high-grade antimony next to gold- and silver-rich quartz at Skull, we look forward to the assay results from this fault system, which has seen very little drilling. Antimony is a critical mineral."

Figure 3: ML26-02 - Quartz veining with visible associated mineralization within a brecciated and altered host rock.

2026 Trenching and Sampling Results

Results for 61 grab samples have been received to date from the 2026 trenching and prospecting program: 47 samples (35 trench and 12 outcrop) from the Moose Lake occurrence and 14 trench samples from the Skull occurrence. Initial results from the Skull trenches were reported on September 22, 2026. Three Skull samples that originally reported above the antimony detection limit have since been re-analyzed using the Sb-ICP08 method and returned 3.73%, 1.38% and 1.14% Sb.

Table 2 Moose Lake Occurrence - Selected Trench and Outcrop Results

Sample Type Easting Northing Gold g/t Silver g/t Antimony % L458087 Outcrop 697886 5231651 0.126 1.9 >1.00* C960037 Trench 697607 5231765 0.005 1.1 >1.00* L458097 Outcrop 697842 5231683 0.091 2.0 0.938 L458086 Outcrop 697882 5231651 0.057 0.9 0.824 C960036 Trench 697652 5231741 0.005 0.3 0.810 M188439 Trench 697893 5231650 0.031 0.7 0.741 L458088 Outcrop 697935 5231645 0.031 1.2 0.536 M188440 Trench 697912 5231645 0.020 1.8 0.518 M188448 Trench 697767 5231695 0.735 13.6 0.0379

Table 3 Skull Occurrence - Selected Trench Results (Antimony > 1.0% updated by Sb-ICP08)

Sample Type Easting Northing Gold g/t Silver g/t Antimony % L458064 Trench 694563 5233242 0.048 7.5 3.73 L458052 Trench 694550 5233269 0.013 2.4 1.38 L458051 Trench 694553 5233264 0.017 1.1 1.14 L458057 Trench 694699 5233169 1.965 39.6 0.0232 L458056 Trench 694702 5233173 1.090 73.5 0.0261 L458058 Trench 694775 5233142 1.330 37.9 0.0172 L458059 Trench 694764 5233120 0.227 60.7 0.0145

*Easting and Northing are UTM coordinates in meters. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The Skull and Moose Lake trench areas are approximately 3.5 kilometers apart along the Moose Lake Fault Zone, which hosts three known antimony occurrences (Skull, Moose Lake and Stewart) over approximately 4.7 kilometers.

Geology of the Moose Lake Project

Located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, the Moose Lake Project covers three epithermal gold-antimony occurrences, the Skull, Moose Lake and Stewart, which are spatially associated with the northwest-trending regional Moose Lake Fault Zone and are spread along approximately 4.7 kilometers. The fault appears to act as a pathway for epithermal fluids, containing highly silicified breccia zones cut by quartz veining with visible stibnite and arsenopyrite. The breccia zones are commonly found along the contacts between sedimentary and granitic rocks.

At the Moose Lake occurrence, mineralization is hosted by a siliceous breccia composed of creamy, pale green cherty and steel-grey siliceous fragments in a fine-grained, grey to dark grey siliceous matrix, locally cut by quartz-vein stockwork. Stibnite occurs as disseminations, blebs, stringers and needles with arsenopyrite, together with minor pyrite and chalcopyrite. The mineralized breccia is accompanied by clay alteration and iron-carbonate alteration that weathers to distinctive yellow, orange and brown surfaces, and is locally in contact with fault gouge.

At the Skull occurrence, mineralization is hosted by smoky grey quartz and quartz breccia within silicified sedimentary rocks and possible felsic tuff-breccia, with iron-carbonate alteration on weathered surfaces. Mineralized horizons measured in the trenches are 20 to 30 centimeters wide, strike between 100° and 108° and dip steeply at approximately 80°, sub-parallel to the trend of the Moose Lake Fault Zone.

Mineralization Trends Along the Moose Lake Fault Zone

Initial results from the 2026 drill program outline several trends that will guide further exploration activities along the project:

Continuity at depth: The first drill holes show that the brecciation, alteration and visible stibnite seen in the Moose Lake trenches continue below surface. ML26-02, drilled at -70°, remained in altered and veined breccia to a vertical depth of approximately 135 meters below the collar.

The first drill holes show that the brecciation, alteration and visible stibnite seen in the Moose Lake trenches continue below surface. ML26-02, drilled at -70°, remained in altered and veined breccia to a vertical depth of approximately 135 meters below the collar. Alteration as a vector: Strong silicification, brecciation, iron-carbonate, clay and sericite alteration accompany the mineralization at both occurrences and in drill core and provide mappable guides to the mineralized structure.

Strong silicification, brecciation, iron-carbonate, clay and sericite alteration accompany the mineralization at both occurrences and in drill core and provide mappable guides to the mineralized structure. Extension to the southeast: Contiguous to Moose Lake, SLAM's wholly owned Slacks Lake claim group covers a number of antimony anomalies detected in regional till surveys and associated with the Moose Lake Fault Zone, indicating potential for the mineralized trend to continue beyond the known occurrences.

Assay results from the 2026 trenching program have not only provided anomalous targets for drilling, but have identified the potential for metal zoning:

Metal zoning: At Skull, the antimony-rich samples (1.14% to 3.73% Sb) are separated by roughly 150 to 230 meters from samples rich in gold and silver (up to 1.965 g/t Au and 73.5 g/t Ag) but low in antimony. At Moose Lake, mineralization to date is antimony-dominant with lower gold and silver. This separation of antimony-rich and gold-silver-rich material suggests metal zoning, which the Company intends to test with systematic sampling and drilling.

The Project covers 3,895 hectares, is road-accessible and is in close vicinity to SLAM's Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project. The mineral occurrences and claim boundaries for the Slacks Lake-Moose Lake project and for the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt project are shown on Figure 2. Mineral occurrences and deposits are shown as yellow stars. The Moose Lake Fault Zone also transects the southern projection of the Goodwin claim group.

Figure 4: Geology-Mineral Occurrences - Goodwin Copper Nickel Claims - Slacks Lake Moose Lake Gold Antimony Claims

Next Steps

The drilling campaign is designed to test the continuity of the antimony-gold-silver mineralization exposed in the 2026 trenches below surface and along strike. Assay results from ML26-01 and ML26-02 will be integrated with the trenching results to guide follow-up drilling, including drilling beneath the high-grade antimony and gold-silver trenches at Skull to test the metal zoning observed at surface, and further testing of the approximately 850-meter antimony-bearing breccia at the Moose Lake occurrence. Results will be used to refine the structural model for the Moose Lake Fault Zone and to prioritize targets along the remainder of the 4.7-kilometer trend, including the Stewart occurrence.

The Moose Lake project was acquired through an option agreement dated March 30, 2026, as announced April 07, 2026.

Goodwin Project

The rig moved to Moose Lake after the Company completed 19 NQ-sized diamond drill holes totaling 3,349 core meters on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project between June and October 5th, 2026. A total of 235 assay results are pending at the time of this release for holes GW26-37 to GW26-43. Current highlights include 29.85 core meters grading 0.968% Cu-Eq 95% in hole GW26-29, 14.45 core meters grading 1.533% Cu-Eq 95% in hole GW26-33, and a new sulphide discovery in hole GW26-36 grading 0.448% Cu-Eq 95% over 42.5 core meters, located 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone. Cu-Eq 95% is calculated from recovered grades using a 95% recovery rate and metal prices for copper, nickel and cobalt published October 7, 2026, on Daily Metal Price.

Exploration, Mining, and Petroleum Conference - EMP 2026

SLAM is excited to be taking part in the 51st annual Exploration, Mining, and Petroleum (EMP) Conference, hosted by the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources. The conference runs from October 25th-27th, 2026 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Fredericton. The Company will be exhibiting at the conference trade show, with attendees encouraged to visit the booth to meet the SLAM team, and discuss the Company's exploration portfolio in New Brunswick, including the Moose Lake and Goodwin Projects. Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board will also provide a company presentation on October 26th, 2026, at 11:48 AM; discussing the recent drilling and exploration successes.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., Chairman of the Board of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

Moose Lake drill core is NQ size and was logged by SLAM geologists. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged, and delivered to ALS Chemex laboratory (ALS) in Moncton. ALS will perform multi-element analysis using ME-ICP41 and Gold Assay by Fire Assay. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference standards and blanks, were inserted at regular intervals in accordance with industry-standard protocols. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel. Core is stored securely at the Company's core logging facility in Bathurst.

The Moose Lake trenching samples are collected from trenches and outcrops by SLAM field personnel. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel then shipped to ALS Chemex laboratory (ALS) in Moncton. ALS will perform multi-element analysis using ME-ICP41 and Gold Assay by Fire Assay. Grab samples are selective by nature and the values reported may not be representative of the mineralization on the property. Additional assay results will be reported in subsequent news releases as they are received.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Contact Information

Jimmy Gravel, President & CEO

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of drilling, trenching, sampling and till geochemical data at the Moose Lake and Slacks Lake properties; the inferred continuity of mineralization at depth and along strike of the Moose Lake Fault Zone, including toward the Stewart occurrence and the Slacks Lake claims; the potential for metal zoning and the Company's plans to test it; the anticipated receipt, timing and significance of pending assay results from Moose Lake and Goodwin; the scope and timing of follow-up drilling and other exploration; the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of the Moose Lake option agreement; copper-equivalent grades, including the recovery and metal price assumptions used to calculate them; and the significance of antimony as a critical mineral.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that geological interpretations, including interpretations based on visual observations of drill core, are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that the assumed 95% recovery rate and the metal prices used in copper-equivalent calculations are reasonable for exploration purposes; that the Company will satisfy its obligations under the Moose Lake option agreement; that drilling and field programs can be carried out as planned despite ground and weather conditions; that contractors, equipment and personnel will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices, including antimony prices, will remain supportive; and that permits, approvals, Indigenous consultation and access rights will be obtained or completed in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; the risk that visual observations of sulphide mineralization are not confirmed by assay results; adverse ground, weather and seasonal conditions; the absence of metallurgical testwork supporting assumed recoveries; failure to satisfy the terms of the Moose Lake option agreement; volatility and limited market liquidity for antimony; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-mobilizes-drill-team-to-moose-lake-intersecting-broad-zones-of-brecciated-an-1240388