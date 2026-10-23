XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Outlines Strategy to Scale, Integrate and Deliver Following Completion of Business Combination

Combined platform brings renewable-fuel production, feedstock and fuel technology, and carbon solutions together under XCF Global.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / XCF Global Inc. ("XCF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SAFX), a U.S.-based renewable fuels company, today outlined its strategy to scale its renewable fuels platform, integrate more of the value generated across the supply chain and deliver reliable fuel and carbon solutions to customers.

Following the completion of its business combination with Southern Energy Renewables Inc. ("Southern") and DevvStream Corp. ("DevvStream"), XCF brings renewable-fuel production, feedstock and fuel technology, and carbon solutions together under one platform.

The combined platform is organized around three strategic pillars: Scale, Integrate and Deliver.

Scale

XCF intends to scale its renewable fuels platform through a combination of operating-asset optimization, greenfield and brownfield expansion, and capital-efficient licensing opportunities.

The Company's New Rise Renewables business provides the operating foundation for this strategy. In September, New Rise Renewables Reno generated more than $12 million in gross product sales, shipped approximately 1.4 million gallons of renewable diesel and increased daily production to approximately 85,000 gallons per day by month-end. Its modular refinery design is replicable and intended to support expansion across additional sites while allowing projects to be sized around feedstock availability, customer demand and financing.

Southern, operating within the combined platform as XCF Tech Ventures, expands XCF's feedstock and fuel technology capabilities, including biomass-to-fuels development and potential future methanol-to-jet pathways.

Together, these capabilities provide XCF with additional flexibility across facility design, feedstocks, products and growth models, while access to next-generation technology is expected to help future-proof the platform and strengthen the Company's ability to compete in global markets.

Integrate

XCF's integration strategy is designed to connect production, feedstock, offtake, distribution and environmental value across the renewable fuels supply chain.

DevvStream, operating within the combined platform as XCF Carbon Solutions, expands XCF's environmental-asset management and monetization capabilities. The Company intends to monetize fuel-linked environmental attributes, including RINs, LCFS credits and 45Z tax credits, while offering customers access to a broader range of carbon solutions, including voluntary carbon credits and offsets, CORSIA-eligible credits and international renewable energy certificates, or I-RECs.

The combined platform is designed to provide customers with greater choice, including physical fuel, environmental attributes or solutions that combine both.

By bringing these capabilities together, XCF's objective is to capture more of the value associated with each gallon produced while providing customers with one partner across a broader portion of the renewable fuels and carbon-solutions value chain.

Deliver for Customers and Shareholders

Execution remains central to XCF's strategy.

The Company is bringing one expert team across the supply chain, maintaining a safety-first culture, providing reliable fuel supply and delivering carbon solutions that respond to customers' operational and commercial needs.

"The combination gives XCF more ways to grow, but our strategy remains grounded in execution," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global. "We intend to scale a proven and flexible blueprint, integrate more of the value created across the supply chain and deliver reliable solutions for our customers. Flexible design, flexible feedstocks, flexible products and flexible growth give us the optionality to respond as markets and customer needs evolve."

A Differentiated Energy Platform

The combined XCF platform includes:

XCF New Rise Renewables , focused on operating renewable fuel assets and scaling the New Rise blueprint through development and licensing;

, focused on operating renewable fuel assets and scaling the New Rise blueprint through development and licensing; Southern Renewables Energy, focused on expanding feedstock and fuel technologies, including biomass-to-fuels and potential future methanol-to-jet pathways; and

focused on expanding feedstock and fuel technologies, including biomass-to-fuels and potential future methanol-to-jet pathways; and DevvStream, focused on monetizing fuel-linked environmental attributes, including RINs, LCFS credits and 45Z tax credits, and offering customers carbon solutions beyond physical fuel, or in combination with fuel, including voluntary carbon credits and offsets, CORSIA-eligible credits and I-RECs.

Together, these businesses support XCF's ability to scale its production platform, integrate additional value and deliver for customers and shareholders.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on accelerating the production and deployment of lower-carbon fuels and environmental solutions. Following its recent combinations with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables, XCF is building a broader platform spanning renewable fuels, carbon management and environmental assets. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, produces renewable diesel and has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 38 million gallons per year. XCF is also seeking to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida and build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors that it believes could support the scaling of renewable fuel production. Any such opportunities remain subject to, among other factors, feasibility assessments, financing, regulatory approvals and market conditions. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the symbol SAFX.

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to continue producing renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption as the Company advances its planned transition toward SAF production; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 17, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

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