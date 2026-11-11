XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Hosts USDA at New Rise Renewables Reno as Facility Surpasses 4.4 Million Gallons Since Restart

Visit highlights operational progress at the Reno facility and XCF Global's continued focus on expanding domestic renewable fuel production

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) ("XCF" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, today announced that it hosted representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at its New Rise Renewables facility in Reno, Nevada. The visit gave USDA representatives an opportunity to see the facility in operation and review the progress made since production resumed. The facility's development was financed in part through a loan guaranteed by USDA under the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program.

"Restarting production was an important milestone, and we're now seeing that progress translate into tangible results," said XCF Global CEO Chris Cooper. "The facility is producing renewable diesel, delivering product to customers and creating new uses for agricultural waste products. Our focus now is on consistent operations and building on that foundation as we grow domestic renewable fuel production."

During the visit, USDA representatives toured the facility and met with XCF Global leadership to discuss operational progress, the facility's development, and the Company's growth plans. New Rise Renewables Reno, which has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 40 million gallons annually, resumed renewable diesel production in July 2026 and has produced over 4.4 million gallons since the restart, including a 45-day consecutive days of production. The facility has also advanced commercial sales and end markets.

The New Rise Renewables Reno facility is central to XCF Global's strategy to strengthen U.S. energy security and resilience. The facility supports this strategy by expanding domestic renewable fuel production and creating additional uses for agricultural waste products. Building on its operating experience and the progress in Reno, the Company continues to evaluate additional development opportunities for modular, scalable renewable fuel production located near feedstock and demand.

"Hosting USDA gave us a chance to show what this facility is doing today and how far it has come," said XCF Global President & CFO Wray Thorn. "We remain focused on disciplined operations, steady production and strengthening the Company's financial position. We look forward to working with the USDA on future development opportunities as XCF looks to fuel the future through clean fuels made in America by US farmers."

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on accelerating the production and deployment of lower-carbon fuels and environmental solutions. Following its recent combinations with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables, XCF is building a broader platform spanning renewable fuels, carbon management and environmental assets. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, produces renewable diesel and has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 40 million gallons per year. XCF is also seeking to complete the acquisition of the recently announced Paramount, California renewable fuel production facility as well as advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida and build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors that it believes could support the scaling of renewable fuel production. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the symbol SAFX. For more information, visit www.xcf.global.

Media Contact

XCF Global Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. completed in October 2026 (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise, Southern Energy and DevvStream and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to continue producing renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption as the Company advances its planned transition toward SAF production; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including the dilution resulting from the issuance of shares in the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, as amended by its Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2026, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-hosts-usda-at-new-rise-renewables-reno-as-facility-surpasses-4.4-millio-1249777