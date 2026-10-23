

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remained dominated by worries about the artificial intelligence trade, the simmering Middle East conflict as well as the increase in crude oil prices. The debt stress as well as the political unrest in Europe also weighed on global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have retreated. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note. The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened mildly. Bond yields have moved in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices rallied more than a percent amidst escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi targets. Gold dropped more than half a percent. Major cryptocurrencies have declined mildly.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,571.60, down 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,650.60, down 0.17% Germany's DAX at 25,186.23, down 0.73% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,676.24, down 0.45% France's CAC 40 at 7,758.30, down 0.68% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,051.45, down 0.58% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,752.00, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,795.20, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,690.48, up 0.89% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,093.37, up 0.69% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,550.30, up 0.30%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.71, up 0.10% EUR/USD at 1.1200, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3381, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 156.68, down 0.06% USD/CHF at 0.8229, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.7019, up 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.978%, up 0.59% Germany at 3.3311%, down 0.16% France at 5.040%, down 0.98% U.K. at 5.3422%, up 0.23% Japan at 2.802%, down 2.30%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $114.46, up 1.14% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $101.09, up 1.63% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,036.12, down 0.60% Silver Futures (Dec) at $53.86, down 2.09%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $81,550.40, down 0.40% Ethereum at $2,396.65, down 0.38% BNB at $745.04, up 1.49% XRP at $1.32, down 0.88% Solana at $104.02, down 0.21%



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