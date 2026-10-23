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WKN: A2E40N | ISIN: SE0009554454 | Ticker-Symbol: JSI
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 11:17
0,225 Euro
-4,30 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2340,23415:39
0,2340,23415:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB announces that the closing conditions for the SEK 1.35 billion transaction with PPI have been satisfied

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") announces that all closing conditions related to the sale of a social infrastructure portfolio to Public Property Invest AB (publ) ("PPI") have now been satisfied.

Closing and completion of the transaction are expected to take place on 5 November 2026.

Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.