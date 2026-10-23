Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB announces that the closing conditions for the SEK 1.35 billion transaction with PPI have been satisfied

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") announces that all closing conditions related to the sale of a social infrastructure portfolio to Public Property Invest AB (publ) ("PPI") have now been satisfied.

Closing and completion of the transaction are expected to take place on 5 November 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.