SBB's long-term net asset value increased by 7.0 percent during the quarter to SEK 8.50 per share. Property exposure rose to SEK 80.1bn, and the merger of Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo created Sweden's largest listed pure-play residential company.

The quarter July-September 2026

Long-term net asset value increased by SEK 986m and amounted to SEK 15,035m (14,049 at mid-year), corresponding to SEK 8.50 (7.94) per share. This represents an increase of 7.0 percent during the quarter.

Rental income amounted to SEK 488m (466), of which SEK 413m (390) from Sveafastigheter. Rental income increased by 5.3 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 352m (317), of which SEK 303m (277) from Sveafastigheter. Net operating income increased by 5.6 percent in comparable portfolios.

Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -245m (-63).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 446m (803). Exchange rate differences impacted profit/loss before tax by SEK -689m (890).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -304m (113).

The period January-September 2026

Long-term net asset value amounted to SEK 15,035m (14,646 at year-end), corresponding to SEK 8.50 (8.28) per share, an increase of 2.7 percent since the start of the year.

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,443m (1,418), of which SEK 1,220m (1,150) from Sveafastigheter. Rental income increased by 4.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 934m (908), of which SEK 818m (764) from Sveafastigheter. Net operating income increased by 4.3 percent in comparable portfolios.

Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -193m (-154).

Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -139m (1,611). Exchange rate differences impacted profit/loss before tax by SEK -1,417m (2,047).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 57m (615).

Since the start of the year, net asset value per share increased by 1.5 percent in Sveafastigheter and by 3.8 percent in Public Property Invest, while Nordiqus's net asset value increased by 8.4 percent.

Property exposure increased by SEK 4.2bn to SEK 80.1bn (75.8).

"We are continuing to strengthen our financial foundation while simplifying SBB, and this is reflected in the figures: during the quarter, net asset value increased by 7.0 percent and earnings capacity by 21 percent, while property exposure rose to SEK 80.1bn. In addition, the estimated dividend from our holdings is increasing by 17 percent. This makes SBB easier to understand, value and develop over time," says Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 08:00 CET.