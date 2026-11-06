Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB receives tax refund of approximately SEK 177 million in Finland

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") will receive a tax refund of EUR 16 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 177 million at today's exchange rate.

The refund relates to current tax previously paid in Finland and follows a favourable decision in the tax reassessment process that has been ongoing for two years. The amount excludes interest, and the total cash inflow is therefore expected to be slightly higher. The refund is a one-off item that strengthens liquidity and will have a positive impact on earnings in the fourth quarter of 2026 through a reduction in tax expense corresponding to the amount refunded.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.