Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB: The general meeting did not approve the proposal for the buy-back and redemption of D shares

The proposal by the Board of Directors of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ), reg. no. 556981-7660, to carry out a buy-back and subsequent redemption of Series D ordinary shares (item 7 on the agenda) was not approved at the ongoing extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2026.

General meeting bulletin

A bulletin from the general meeting will be available on the Company's website, www.sbbnorden.se, following the extraordinary general meeting.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 10:53 CEST.