OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) - up 62% at $3.11
- WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (SAIQ) - up 26% at $6.65
- RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - up 15% at $91.06
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 12% at $3.07
- Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) - up 9% at $86.01
- Robert Half Inc. (RHI) - up 9% at $41.00
- Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) - up 8% at $7.80
- Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - up 7% at $7.90
- Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 7% at $5.43
- Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - up 7% at $1.74
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Davion Healthcare Plc Ordinary Shares (DAVI) - down 40% at $7.35
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) - down 38% at $15.33
- Pomdoctor Limited (POM) - down 15% at $1.72
- BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) - down 14% at $1.73
- BayCom Corp (BCML) - down 12% at $28.23
- Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) - down 12% at $1.39
- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) - down 11% at $4.44
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) - down 10% at $1.43
- CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) - down 8% at $32.90
- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (AARD) - down 7% at $3.66
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