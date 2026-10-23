In the Green - Premarket Gainers

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) - up 62% at $3.11 WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (SAIQ) - up 26% at $6.65 RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - up 15% at $91.06 BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 12% at $3.07 Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) - up 9% at $86.01 Robert Half Inc. (RHI) - up 9% at $41.00 Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) - up 8% at $7.80 Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - up 7% at $7.90 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 7% at $5.43 Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - up 7% at $1.74

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Davion Healthcare Plc Ordinary Shares (DAVI) - down 40% at $7.35 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) - down 38% at $15.33 Pomdoctor Limited (POM) - down 15% at $1.72 BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) - down 14% at $1.73 BayCom Corp (BCML) - down 12% at $28.23 Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) - down 12% at $1.39 High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) - down 11% at $4.44 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) - down 10% at $1.43 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) - down 8% at $32.90 Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (AARD) - down 7% at $3.66

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX