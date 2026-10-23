RedChip Companies, Inc.: Edge Total Intelligence and Beamr Imaging Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:CTRL)(OTCQB:UNFYF)(FSE:Q5I) and Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, October 25, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

UNFYF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/unfyf_access

BMR: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bmr_access

UNFYF: Scaling Proven Defense Technology in a Growing Global Market

Jason Nichols, CEO of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI), joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's edgeCore platform, which connects disparate systems to deliver real-time operational intelligence without moving sensitive data. Designed for secure and classified environments, edgeCore has achieved Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL 9), the highest level of operational maturity, and has been deployed across U.S. military, NATO, and other government operations. With more than 400 pre-built adapters, the platform enables organizations to modernize critical systems without replacing existing infrastructure.

Nichols highlights edgeTI's first-half 2026 revenue of $3.65 million, up 211% year-over-year, and second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 380%. The Company's acquisition of Austal's digital technology business expanded its defense capabilities, contributing to approximately A$3.95 million in Australian defense contract awards and $1.2 million in U.S. contracts supporting Navy initiatives. Meanwhile, edgeTI's U.S. business grew 38% in the first half, and its second-quarter net loss remained relatively flat despite substantial revenue growth.

The interview also explores edgeTI's strategy to capture larger defense contracts through strategic partnerships and scalable deployments. Nichols discusses the Company's established security credentials, operational experience, and partner-supported delivery model, which help differentiate edgeTI from newer competitors. While addressing recent changes to its Australian operations, management remains focused on securing additional programs, improving operating efficiency, and translating revenue growth into stronger financial performance.

BMR: Expanding Proven Video Compression Technology into AI and Autonomous Vehicles

Sharon Carmel, CEO of Beamr Imaging Ltd., joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's patented video compression technology, which reduces video file sizes by up to 50% without compromising visual quality. Trusted by industry leaders including Netflix and Paramount, Beamr's Emmy Award-winning technology is expanding beyond traditional media into artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles. Its machine learning-safe compression technology addresses the massive data requirements of autonomous driving systems while preserving the visual information critical to AI model performance.

Carmel highlights Beamr's collaboration with NVIDIA, which validated approximately 40% data reduction without degrading AI model performance. This breakthrough addresses a major challenge for autonomous vehicle developers, whose systems require millions of hours of video for training and validation. Following approximately 10 proof-of-concept engagements over the past year, Beamr introduced Blueprint AV, a paid program that helps customers design, test, and validate compression solutions while accelerating adoption and creating earlier revenue opportunities.

The interview also explores Beamr's potential role in AI model training. Recent research found that training models on Beamr-optimized video reduced model errors and improved confidence, suggesting applications beyond storage and bandwidth savings. Carmel discusses how the Company's proven technology, industry validation, and emerging commercial opportunities position Beamr to capitalize on growing demand for efficient video processing across AI and autonomous vehicle markets.

UNFYF and BMR are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI) is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCore platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping the data into governed operational context. It then coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context - arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI's applications, process logic and data ontology serve military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors' website www.investors.beamr.com and follow us on Linkedin and X.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI"), Beamr Imaging Ltd. ("Beamr"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review edgeTI's and Beamr's respective regulatory filings for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to edgeTI and Beamr and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding edgeTI and Beamr contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edge-total-intelligence-and-beamr-imaging-interviews-to-air-nati-1240425