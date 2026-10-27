Company to Meet with Defense and Industry Leaders in Honolulu to Discuss and Demonstrate Decision Superiority in the Pacific at Booth 805

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a defense-technology company providing operational intelligence software and solutions, will attend TechNet Indo-Pacific 2026, October 26-29, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu. edgeTI will be at Booth 805.

This year's theme is "Decision Superiority in the Pacific: Accelerating Super Intelligence Integration, Information Advantage, and Allied Interoperability." edgeTI will meet with attendees to discuss how its edgeCore platform brings data and systems into governed operational context to support timely decisions across complex, mission-critical operations.

"TechNet Indo-Pacific brings together people working on the region's most important defense and interoperability challenges," said Jaci Tomek, Chief Business Officer of edgeTI. "We look forward to discussing how edgeCore can help teams connect operational context to the decisions and actions that matter."

"Decision superiority depends on getting relevant information to the people responsible for acting on it," said Timothy Faulkner, edgeTI Industry Advisory Council member. "I look forward to conversations about how adaptable systems can help organizations coordinate data, technology and operational needs across the Indo-Pacific."

TechNet Indo-Pacific is co-sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii. The event brings together government, military, industry and academic participants to discuss regional defense issues and solutions for military requirements.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI) is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCore platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping that data into governed operational context. It coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context-arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

About TechNet Indo-Pacific

TechNet Indo-Pacific is co-sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii. The annual event connects government, military, industry and academic participants to address regional defense challenges and military requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its financial statements, customer and partner concentration, long and unpredictable government and defense procurement cycles, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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