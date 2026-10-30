Edge Total Intelligence Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Edge Total Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its initiation report on Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:CTRL)(OTCQB:UNFYF)(FSE:Q5I), an operational intelligence software and solutions provider serving organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated.

Key Highlights

Operational Intelligence Platform - Edge Total Intelligence's edgeCore platform connects data and applications across siloed systems to create a unified, real-time operational picture and enable governed action while preserving approvals, controls, and evidence.

- Edge Total Intelligence's edgeCore platform connects data and applications across siloed systems to create a unified, real-time operational picture and enable governed action while preserving approvals, controls, and evidence. Digital Twin Market Opportunity - The global digital twin market is projected to grow from an estimated $21.14 billion in 2025 to $149.81 billion by 2030, representing a 47.9% compound annual growth rate, according to MarketsandMarkets.

- The global digital twin market is projected to grow from an estimated $21.14 billion in 2025 to $149.81 billion by 2030, representing a 47.9% compound annual growth rate, according to MarketsandMarkets. Strong First-Half Revenue Growth - CTRL reported 1H:26 revenue growth of 211% year over year. Second-quarter revenue of $2.0 million increased 380% from $0.4 million in Q2:25, reflecting organic growth and revenue from the acquisition of certain digital technology assets from Austal Limited.

- CTRL reported 1H:26 revenue growth of 211% year over year. Second-quarter revenue of $2.0 million increased 380% from $0.4 million in Q2:25, reflecting organic growth and revenue from the acquisition of certain digital technology assets from Austal Limited. Product Recognition and Market Presence - The Company said edgeCore was recognized in Gartner's digital twin Magic Quadrant in July 2026. EdgeTI was also mentioned 35 times in Gartner articles on digital twins during 2024 and 2025, according to the initiation report.

- The Company said edgeCore was recognized in Gartner's digital twin Magic Quadrant in July 2026. EdgeTI was also mentioned 35 times in Gartner articles on digital twins during 2024 and 2025, according to the initiation report. Acquisition and U.S. Listing Initiatives - Following its January 2026 acquisition of Austal's digital operations team and related technology assets, CTRL secured multiple contracts in the Australian maritime and defense sectors.

- Following its January 2026 acquisition of Austal's digital operations team and related technology assets, CTRL secured multiple contracts in the Australian maritime and defense sectors. Financial Outlook and Risks - EGR estimates revenue of approximately $4.6 million for FY:26 and $6.5 million for FY:27. The report notes that CTRL remains EBITDA- and operating-cash-flow-negative and faces competition from larger, more established companies.

The Edge Total Intelligence initiation report from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://app.accessnewswire.com/admin/release/attachment/90751

or

https://ir.edgeti.com/investor-documents/

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/UNFYF/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:CTRL)(OTCQB:UNFYF)(FSE:Q5I), also known as edgeTI, is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCore platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping the data into governed operational context. It then coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context - arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI's applications, process logic and data ontology serve military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Edge Total Intelligence Inc.'s business strategy, market opportunities, revenue expectations, product development and recognition, acquisition-related opportunities, potential U.S. exchange listing, and future growth. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to grow revenue and achieve positive cash flow, its ability to integrate and realize value from acquired assets, the outcome and timing of any potential U.S. listing, competition from larger and better-resourced companies, demand for its solutions, execution of its business strategy, and its ability to obtain additional capital and meet its financial obligations.

Important Disclosures

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com ("EG"), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid US$25,000 dollars for the Research package which includes this report. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/ctrl-unfyf-emerging-growth-research-disclosure /.

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR and EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason is terminated.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

Again, all information contained herein should be independently verified by your own research and your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

In addition to the specific disclosures mentioned herein, you are encouraged to read our general disclosure here: EmergingGrowth.com/Disclosure.

Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

© Copyright 2026 Emerging Growth Research LLC

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Emerging Growth Research LLC.

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

CTRL.V Initiation_Emerging Growth Research_10.30.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/emerging-growth-research-initiates-coverage-on-edge-total-intelli-1244002