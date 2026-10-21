Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, it has granted 1,145,913 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP ("Lotus") for consulting services.

The grant represents the second installment of RSUs under the consulting agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Lotus effective August 29, 2025. Under the Agreement, Lotus provides guidance on capital markets and private equity fundraising, investment opportunities, market positioning, acquisition candidates and potential acquirers of the Company. The Agreement continues until December 31, 2027, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.

The Agreement excludes investor relations activities, as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), as well as market-making and other services requiring registration or filings with the TSXV.

The RSUs have been granted as Share-Settled Share Units under the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan and will vest one (1) year from the date of grant. Upon settlement, each vested RSU will entitle Lotus to receive one subordinate voting share of the Company.

About Edge Total Intelligence

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI) is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCore platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping the data into governed operational context. It then coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context - arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI's applications, process logic and data ontology serve military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the provision of consulting services, the vesting and settlement of the RSUs, and the issuance of subordinate voting shares.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the consulting arrangement will continue in accordance with its terms and applicable vesting conditions will be satisfied. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes to or termination of the consulting arrangement, and failure to satisfy vesting conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320080