Celebrating 17 Years of Safety Excellence at Covia's San José, Mexico Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / At Covia, safety is a core value embedded in every aspect of our operations, from our plants to our offices. We are committed to protecting the well-being of our team members, customers, partners, communities, and the environment. We are proud to recognize sites that demonstrate exceptional dedication to safety, health, and security performance, and this commitment comes to life every day at Covia.

This October, Covia Mexico's San José plant reached a noteworthy safety milestone, celebrating 17 years without a lost-time accident. This achievement reflects the team's unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe workplace and looking out for one another every day.

Located in Arenal de Arriba, San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, Mexico, the San José plant plays a key role in supplying high-quality silica and feldspar products to customers in the ceramics, paints and coatings, and specialty materials industries, while also pursuing growth opportunities in the foundry and glass markets. The plant combines advanced processing capabilities with rigorous quality standards to consistently deliver high-performance materials that meet customer specifications, earning its reputation as a trusted supplier.

While the plant's specialized capabilities set it apart from others, its commitment to Safety First is what truly defines its culture. Safety First is an integral part of the plant's daily culture and is embraced by every member of the team.

According to Roman Orozco Amador, Plant Manager, "We are proud to be a facility with more than 63 years of operational experience while maintaining a strong culture of safety, teamwork, and commitment. These values are reflected in our performance results and the satisfaction of our communities and customers."

The San José plant's achievement of 17 years without a lost-time accident is the result of the dedication, discipline, and hard work of every team member. Milestones like this are built day by day through a shared commitment to safety and continuous improvement. Guided by a vision of a strong safety culture, the team remains focused on sustaining this performance and building upon its success. Roman shared, "We firmly believe that safety starts with each one of us. The San José Plant is like a second home for us. It is a place where teamwork, safety, and commitment bring people together, creating a strong sense of family and pride in the work we do every day."

For more information, please visit our Safety, Health, and Security Statement.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/celebrating-17-years-of-safety-excellence-at-covias-san-jos%c3%a9-mexico-plant-1240434