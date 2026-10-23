Invisors deepens investment in Professional & Business Services with the PayBill Suite for Workday

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, today reinforced its long-term investment in the Professional & Business Services industry with the continued build-out of PayBill Suite, a set of Marketplace Apps built through the Built on Workday Partner Program, purpose-built for staffing firms to more seamlessly process Time-to-Pay and Time-to-Bill cycles on Workday's leading HR and Financials platform.

The Contract Management app serves as the suite's central engine, managing the contract terms and rules that drive both pay and bill rates from placements. Complementary applications including Customer Time Approval, Mass Time Loads, Unit Based Billing-Pay, Multi Rate Pay and Pay When Paid are also available to meet common customer and worker agreements. When deployed with Workday, this helps automate processes, reduce the number of integrations and increase data integrity.

PayBill is one part of a broader Invisors investment in the industry: a pre-built Workday accelerator for staffing and professional services organizations that includes industry-specific components that help customers transition their business operations into Workday, for example:

Integration templates for CRM, ATS and VMS systems

Industry-specific process configurations

Powerful enhanced and improved management reporting

"Every investment we make in this suite is aimed at the specific complexity this industry carries," said Steve Sexton, Professional Services Lead at Invisors. "Staffing and professional services organizations carry pay and billing complexity that many off-the-shelf systems aren't designed to handle. We're already seeing real change for customers: finance teams are telling us they're moving away from manual data gathering and reconciliation toward more accurate, timely invoicing and faster audit response. Invisors PayBill exists because our customers told us what they needed and we built it inside the system they already trust to run their business."

"We didn't want staffing and professional services organizations to have to choose between agility and control," said Nelson Egurrola, Managing Director of Innovation at Invisors. "By building PayBill natively on Workday, we can move at the pace this industry needs, shipping new capability inside the same system our clients already run their business on, instead of asking them to adopt something new."

The work behind Invisors PayBill contributed to Invisors being named the Workday 2025 Partner of the Year for Innovation, a recognition for building solutions that push the Workday ecosystem forward for the industry.

Invisors will continue expanding the PayBill Suite as the needs of the industry evolve. To explore the full suite, visit invisors.com/paybill.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Invisors' success is measured by their clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, Invisors is dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com https://www.invisors.com/.

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