

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), an enterprise cloud software company, on Wednesday announced that it has priced a $2.5 billion public offering of senior notes.



The offering is expected to close on October 23.



The company said the offering consists of $750 million in 5.700% senior notes due 2029.



The offering also includes $500 million in 6.000% senior notes due 2031.



The company is offering $750 million in 6.300% senior notes due 2033.



The offering includes another $500 million in 6.500% senior notes due 2036.



The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to redeem, repay, repurchase or otherwise retire its $1 billion in 3.500% notes due April 1, 2027.



The company said any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Workday closed trading 0.50% lesser at $202.96 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.37% lesser at $202.20.



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