

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note on Friday morning even as markets assessed the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the outlook on the artificial intelligence trade, the massive outflows from U.S-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products, the dollar's strengthening as well as the continued surge in crude oil prices. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.74 trillion, while Bitcoin is hovering near $81,890.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed a sharp reversal in flows on Thursday, recording net outflows of $636 million as compared with net inflows of $525 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $254 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net outflows of $218 million.



The six-currency Dollar Index is currently at 101.70 versus 101.61 at the close a day earlier. Ahead of the looming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, rate hike expectations have edged up but continue to remain low. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of another quarter-percent rate hike next week at 9.4 percent versus 5.5 percent a day earlier and 15.5 percent a week earlier.



Crypto markets also witnessed a massive liquidation cascade. Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $321 million. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $261 million that far exceeded the liquidation of short positions which amounted to $60 million only.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which tracks the crypto market sentiment currently shows a reading of 49 versus 48 a day earlier and 50 a week earlier. Overall sentiment is however continuing in neutral territory.



In the above backdrop, overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has edged up 0.02 percent to $2.74 trillion. The rally is accompanied by a 26.5 percent dip in trading volumes.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 19 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 25 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



42nd ranked Pepe (PEPE) tops overnight gains with a surge of more than 13 percent. 75th ranked Dash (DASH) follows with gains of 7.7 percent.



69th ranked Lighter (LIT) tops overnight losses with a decline of 8.7 percent. 71st ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) follows with overnight losses of 8.3 percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.19 percent higher on an overnight basis at $81,891.87. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 4.7 percent in the past 30 days, and 7.7 percent in the year-to-date period.



Bitcoin is currently in the 11th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 10th ranked Meta Platforms and 12th ranked Saudi Aramco.



Ethereum (ETH) has added 0.17 percent overnight to $2,411.93. The leading alternate coin has however lost 1.8 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $111 million on Thursday as compared with net inflows of $15 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $76 million.



Ethereum is currently ranked 61st in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $747.83.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 0.48 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.32.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) edged down 0.04 percent overnight to $104.97. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $9 million on Thursday versus net inflows of $1 million a day earlier. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) accounted for outflows of $6 million.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.12 percent lower at $0.3299.



9th ranked Zcash (ZEC) slipped 0.61 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,248.07. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $14 million on Thursday, a tad lower than $15 million inflows recorded on Wednesday.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) erased 0.25 percent on an overnight basis to $78.32. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $8 million on Thursday versus nil flows on Wednesday.



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