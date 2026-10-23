Infrea AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Infrea AB and Netel Holding AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the financial instruments in Infrea AB.

Company name: Infrea AB Short name: INFREA ISIN code: SE0010600106

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be communicated to the market at a later stage.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.