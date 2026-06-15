Today, June 15, 2026, Infrea AB ("Company" or "Infrea") disclosed a press release with information that Infrea and Netel Holding AB (publ) ("Netel") have adopted a joint merger plan, according to which Infrea will be absorbed by Netel. The merger is, inter alia, conditional upon approval by general meetings in each of the merging companies.

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. The rule also applies in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Infrea AB Short name: INFREA ISIN code: SE0010600106

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.