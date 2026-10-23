

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported interim Phase 1 Breakfree-2 study results for investigational CAR T-cell therapy zolacabtagene autoleucel (zola-cel) in 66 patients with highly active relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis.



All 60 patients treated at the second dose level remained off disease-modifying therapies at the latest follow-up. Among evaluable patients, 92% of those with progressive MS showed stable or improved disability, while all 24 had no new MRI activity.



Safety findings included cytokine release syndrome in 42.4% of patients and neurotoxicity in 7.6%. One fatal case of septic pneumonia was reported after the data cutoff.



Currently, BMY is trading at $61.56, down 2.26%.



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