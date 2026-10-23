Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) (the "Company") announces that Hexagon Capital Fund ("HCF") has subscribed to three additional bond tranches totalling €675,000, under the financing agreement of up to €2 million announced on September 18, 2025.

Continuation of Financing with Hexagon Capital Fund

As disclosed in its press release dated August 7, 2026, Maxximum SRL ("Maxximum"), the Company's reference shareholder, had acquired from HCF the bonds relating to the second financing tranche, originally amounting to €250,000 and subscribed in November 2025.

Following this transaction, HCF continued to provide financing to Winamp Group by subscribing to three additional bond tranches of €300,000, €100,000 and €275,000, respectively, during August and September 2026.

Maxximum subsequently also acquired from HCF the bonds relating to the third financing tranche, originally amounting to €300,000.

These transactions, carried out with Maxximum's support, enabled Winamp Group to settle the bonds concerned without drawing on its cash resources and to continue accessing financing from HCF. They therefore helped preserve the Company's liquidity and support the Group's ongoing operations at a time of significant financing needs.

Financing Agreements with Maxximum

In connection with the settlement of the second and third bond tranches subscribed by HCF, Maxximum acquired the relevant bonds in exchange for the transfer of Winamp Group shares it already held.

These transactions resulted in the extinguishment of HCF's corresponding claims against Winamp Group. In consideration of Maxximum's involvement, the parties have finalised the terms of two financing and debt acknowledgement agreements intended to formalise the Company's new financial obligations towards its reference shareholder.

The agreements provide for an aggregate principal amount of €643,729.07, corresponding to the contractual value of the Winamp Group shares transferred by Maxximum to HCF in connection with the two transactions. This amount does not represent an additional cash contribution to the Company.

The agreements have a term of 24 months, bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 8%, and do not require periodic repayments of principal. At maturity, Winamp Group may elect to settle the outstanding amounts either in cash or in shares.

Maxximum may also request early repayment, in whole or in part, exclusively in Winamp Group shares, subject to the applicable legal and statutory approvals.

Under the contractual terms, full repayment of the principal in shares would correspond to a total of 2,113,076 ordinary Winamp Group shares, excluding any additional shares that may be issued or delivered in settlement of accrued interest.

Potential Impact of Share-Based Repayment on Shareholders' Ownership

The theoretical impact of full repayment of the principal under both agreements through the issuance of new shares on a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the transaction would be as follows:

Shareholder's ownership interest Percentage Before repayment in shares 1.00% After the issuance of 2,113,076 new shares1 0.92%

Potential Impact of Share-Based Repayment on Equity per Share

The theoretical impact of full repayment of the principal under both agreements through the issuance of new shares on the Company's statutory equity per share would be as follows:

Statutory equity per share Amount Before repayment in shares €0.79 After the issuance of 2,113,076 new shares2 €0.75

These simulations assume full repayment of the principal through the issuance of new shares. The agreements also provide for the possibility of repayment through the delivery of existing treasury shares, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Next Meeting

Octobre 31, 2026 Publication of H1 2026 Results

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

1 This simulation is based on the 24,465,001 shares comprising Winamp Group's share capital as of February 23, 2026. Following the hypothetical issuance of 2,113,076 new shares, the total number of shares would increase to 26,578,077. This simulation does not take into account any changes in the number of shares since that date.

2 This simulation is based on Winamp Group SA's statutory shareholders' equity of €19,328,672 as of December 31, 2025, as reported in the Company's published annual financial statements, and on the 24,465,001 shares comprising its share capital as of February 23, 2026. Theoretical shareholders' equity following the transaction is estimated at €19,972,401.07, assuming that the full principal amount of €643,729.07 is recognised in equity. This simulation excludes accrued interest, any other potential accounting impacts and any changes occurring since the respective reference dates.

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Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com