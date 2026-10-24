Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 16, 2026, it has up-sized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 9,411,852 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,600,015.

Morgan Good, Silver Pony's President and CEO, commented: "Our team is of course thrilled with the interest developing around Silver Pony. Raising approximately $2,900,000 between today's offering closing and yesterdays flow-through in current market conditions, adds conviction and confidence to what we have done so far. As well, having a significant investor like Doug Casey participating provides additional support for our efforts to advance the Company's objectives both corporately and operationally."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancement of its Silver Pony Project and for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $33,439 and issued 196,700 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share for a period of twenty-four months after the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.20.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, in accordance with National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "plans", "expects", "believes", "in our view", "is consistent with", "potential" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and the advancement of the Silver Pony Project.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; the Company may not undertake or complete planned exploration or future work programs on the anticipated timing or at all; changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and that the Company will have all the necessary resources, including personnel and capital to carry out its business plans.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320687