Adelaide, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare") is bringing Fishburners Pitch Night to Open Summit AI in Adelaide on Thursday, 29 October 2026, giving Australia's most ambitious AI founders a stage in front of 1,100 business leaders and an investor panel.

Six founders will pitch at Adelaide Town Hall, with three minutes each to present their business. Scalare is looking for the next wave of standout AI companies, from AI-first software to robotics and deep tech.

Why Scalare runs Pitch Nights

Pitch Nights are a core part of how Scalare finds and supports the founders it works with. Rather than waiting for founders to come to it, Scalare builds the community and the stage, and meets companies at their earliest and most formative point.

Finding companies early. Pitch Nights give Scalare a first look at high-potential founders, often well before they reach other investors. That early access feeds Scalare's investment pipeline as it resumes new portfolio investments in FY27.

Support beyond capital. Prizes are delivered as Scalare services and Tank Stream Labs workspace rather than cash, giving winners practical help with advisory, capital readiness and a place to build. It reflects Scalare's model of backing founders with more than money.

Building a national founder network. Taking Fishburners beyond Sydney, starting with Brisbane and now Adelaide, where Tank Stream Labs already operates, connects founders across Australia to the wider Scalare ecosystem and its programs.

Focusing on AI. AI is reshaping every sector, and Australian founders are building globally competitive companies in AI-first software, robotics and deep tech. Scalare wants to be alongside the best of them from the start.

A$15,000 in prizes

Founders will compete for A$15,000 in prizes, including A$10,000 in Scalare Partners services and A$5,000 from Tank Stream Labs, Scalare's national network of flexible workspaces for founders and scaling businesses.

An expert judging panel

Giles Bourne, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Director of Scalare Partners, joins the judging panel. Giles has more than 27 years' experience leading technology innovation and commercialisation, including as former CEO of ASX-listed BluGlass.

"Some of the most exciting AI companies in Australia are being built right now, often well before most investors have heard of them. Pitch Nights puts those founders in front of the people who can help them scale, and it's exactly how we find the companies we want to support," said Giles Bourne, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Director, Scalare Partners.

Fishburners: Australia's startup community

Fishburners is one of Australia's largest and best-known startup communities, famous for its Pitch Nights and events for early-stage founders. Scalare acquired the Fishburners brand in 2026, bringing it into an ecosystem that includes Tank Stream Labs, Planet Startup, Inhouse Ventures, Tech Ready Women, the Australian Technologies Competition and EquityRoom.

ENDS

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About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com

Forward Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.

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