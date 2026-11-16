Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - 10XU, a Scalare Partners portfolio company, has relaunched Mvmnt, its TV-first fitness platform, and introduced RepCon, a live coach-led fitness competition that counts reps through a standard smartphone camera, with no wearables, sensors or extra hardware needed.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or "the Company") was an early investor in 10XU and supports the business in an advisory role. The Mvmnt relaunch was summarised in Scalare's recent corporate update on 10XU. This release gives a fuller account of the product, the technology behind it and how it reaches viewers through TV partners including Sky.

How RepCon works

Members follow a coach-led workout on their TV while a smartphone camera tracks their form and counts each rep in real time. The form-tracking technology was built in-house by Mvmnt. Because RepCon is entirely bodyweight-based, members do not need to buy any equipment, which keeps it open to people at every fitness level.

Scores feed a live leaderboard on the TV screen, where members compete for top spots, chase personal bests and connect with the wider Mvmnt community. RepCon runs as a live weekly broadcast and is also available on demand. The first live RepCon session was scheduled for Monday 24 August 2026 at 6:00 PM BST.

Colin Griffith, Managing Director at Mvmnt, said: "Most workout apps promise results, but they miss the excitement and shared experience proven to drive the regular engagement that delivers on that promise."

"With RepCon, our aim was to build a genuinely scalable model for live fitness competition, making it accessible for millions in a fresh, exciting way. By building our proprietary form-tracking technology from the ground up, we've stripped away the cost and complexity found in other digital fitness competition offerings. All members need is their smartphone, making RepCon seamless to deliver for Mvmnt's TV platform partners."

Built for the TV, including Sky

Mvmnt is designed for the TV first. It is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q, as well as Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google TV and Android TV, with mobile apps on iOS and Android. Sky is also among the global brands 10XU works with, alongside Collinson, Vodafone and Visa.

Because RepCon needs only a smartphone, Mvmnt says it removes the cost and complexity of other digital fitness competitions and is simple for its TV platform partners to offer.

"For members, that experience is built around community: a live leaderboard isn't just a scoring mechanic, it's a retention driver. Knowing thousands of others are training with you, in that exact moment, is what changes a workout into a shared experience, and that's the differentiator that keeps members coming back," Griffith said.

Outdo Yourself

RepCon launched alongside a wider brand evolution for Mvmnt, built around its core proposition, "Outdo Yourself". The relaunch brings a bold new visual identity, an interactive social feed where members can post and comment, and shareable post-workout assets designed for social media.

"This evolution is about sharpening what makes Mvmnt distinct in a crowded market," Griffith said. "RepCon is the ultimate showcase of what our technology and coaching can do together and 'Outdo Yourself' captures the ambition behind it. A stronger, more cohesive identity gives members something to genuinely connect with and be proud to be part of."

Pricing and recognition

Mvmnt offers a free tier with core workouts and foundational platform features. Mvmnt Premium adds unlimited RepCon access, personalised training programmes and the full on-demand library of more than 400 workouts across cardio, strength and mind-body, for £12.99 a month or £89.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial. Mvmnt won Gold for Best Fitness App at the Health & Wellbeing Awards 2025 and was a finalist for Stand Out Platform/Technology/Tool at the Digital Excellence Awards 2025. Learn more at mvmnt.com.

Mvmnt is part of 10XU, the British FitTech platform behind WithU, URUNN and TrvlWell. 10XU passed one million global users in May 2026 and has powered more than 1.5 million workouts since 2020.

James Walker, Scalare Founding Partner and Executive Director stated: "Mvmnt is a good example of 10XU building its own technology in-house and bringing it to people at home. RepCon counts reps through a standard smartphone camera, with no extra hardware, and brings members together on a live leaderboard on their TV. As an early investor in 10XU, we are pleased to see this relaunch reach viewers through Sky and other TV partners, as part of a platform that has passed one million global users."

ENDS

About 10XU

10XU is the fitness technology platform behind better living.

Formerly the WithU Group, 10XU builds and scales technology-first well-being brands that help people move better, feel stronger, and live with more energy. Its ecosystem, including WithU, Mvmnt, URUNN and TrvlWell, spans movement, training, recovery, travel and social sport, creating connected experiences that elevate how people feel, live and perform. Recognised by the Financial Times FT1000 as Europe's fastest-growing leisure & entertainment company in 2025, 10XU has powered more than 1.5 million workouts since 2020 and is trusted by global organisations including Sky, Collinson, Vodafone and Visa. Through its connected ecosystem of brands, 10XU is building the future of modern well-being.

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition where we partner with government and corporates to support and promote the most promising technology businesses and founders.

Our focus extends to working with female and culturally diverse founders, addressing the unique challenges they encounter in fundraising and scaling their businesses. This engagement not only enriches the tech landscape but also creates lucrative revenue and investment opportunities for Scalare Partners.

At the heart of our business model is the provision of products and services and expert advice tailored to the specific needs of early-stage businesses. We also provide direct investment into selected outstanding businesses and with a current emphasis on the Australian and USA technology sectors, we are building a portfolio spanning across diverse geographies, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe. Scalare Partners is not just an investor; we are architects of growth, collaborators in innovation, and catalysts for positive change in the technology landscape.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com

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Forward Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.

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