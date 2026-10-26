

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 75 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,690-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and ahead of this week's U.S. rate decision. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the manufacturers and utilities were capped by weakness from the financial and technology sectors.



For the day, the index gained 32.45 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 3,690.48 after trading between 3,574.27 and 3,691.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 52.81 points or 2.44 percent to end at 2,212.99.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and mostly stayed under water, finishing near session lows.



The Dow tumbled 652.84 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 52,215.16, while the NASDAQ sank 53.56 points or 0.21 percent to close at 25,955.34 and the S&P 500 lost 39.75 points or 0.52 percent to end at 7,623.68.



For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ shed 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.5 percent.



Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the weakness on Wall Street along with a continued increase in the price of crude oil.



Crude oil prices spiked on Friday on rising fears of fresh U.S.-Iran conflict, as well as the ongoing Houthi-Saudi Arabia violence. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $3.54 or 3.56 percent at $103.01 per barrel.



However, traders were reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of several key events this week, including the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday and leave rates unchanged.



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