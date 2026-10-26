

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WOR.AX), an engineering and asset management solutions company, and Samsung E&A Company Limited, a South Korean construction and project manager, announced on Monday that they have inked a master framework agreement, or MFA, to partner on selected projects across the US energy and industrial markets.



Through the MFA, the two companies will identify and advance priority opportunities.



The deal will bring together Worley's established Gulf Coast presence, engineering, procurement, and construction, or EPC, project delivery capabilities, and deep customer relationships with Samsung E&A's global EPC, supply chain, and modularization capabilities.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News