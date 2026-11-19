

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worley (WOR.AX) said, for fiscal 2027, it continues to expect mid to high single-digit growth in aggregated revenue and underlying EBITA. Underlying EBITA is expected to be weighted more heavily to the second half than historical norms. The Group noted that first half earnings this financial year will be lower than the prior corresponding period last year.



The company said its approach to capital allocation remains balanced. The Board continues to focus on deploying shareholders' capital where it can generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns.



Worley shares are trading at A$9.76 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 1.31%.



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