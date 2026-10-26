Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics real estate by gross leasable area (GLA), has started construction on CTPark Belgrade Borca, a new 40-hectare business park that will become Serbia's largest industrial and logistics park at over 220,000 sqm, having secured a 10,000 sqm pre-let to MD International (MDI), part of Waberer's Group, a major international provider of integrated logistics services.

Located in Borca, 10 km from central Belgrade, the park will provide modern space for companies serving the Belgrade metropolitan market and wider distribution networks across Serbia. CTPark Belgrade Borca offers development potential of 222,700 sqm across 15 buildings, offering a combination of established industrial and logistics facilities and new formats that are not yet widely available on the Serbian market, with units available from 300 sqm to over 50,000 sqm.

MDI will occupy a new purpose-built facility at the park from Q1 2027, with the potential to grow its footprint to 20,000 sqm. The facility will support the company's continued growth by providing a new hub from where MDI will provide distribution and third-party logistics services to its clients in Serbia and beyond.

The new CTPark Belgrade Borca will offer units from 500 sqm, making modern Grade-A industrial and logistics space accessible to companies of different sizes. It will introduce CTP's CTBox and CTFlex formats to Serbia alongside its established CTSpace and CTFit buildings. These are specialist formats of property designed to accommodate different companies' operational needs, and stages of growth within the CTPark network, while supporting the creation of thriving business ecosystems in the process. With CTBox being suited to start-ups and SMEs, CTFlex being tailored to expanding businesses needing scalable infrastructure, and CTSpace meeting the requirements of multinationals with substantial space requirements.

Petar Kolognat, Business Development Director at CTP Serbia, commented: "CTPark Belgrade Borca will introduce an entirely new location for modern industrial and logistics facilities to the Belgrade market, offering businesses access to a nearby workforce and excellent growth opportunities. Waberer's and MDI choosing the park for their next phase of expansion demonstrates the strength of this new location and CTP's ability to deliver tailored facilities that support our clients' long-term growth."

György Szucsány, Co-Managing Director of Regional Contract Logistics at Waberer's, said: "High-quality infrastructure is a key driver of successful logistics operations. CTPark Belgrade Borca will provide a state-of-the-art operating environment for our existing business while opening new opportunities for growth in distribution and 3PL services. in Serbia. Combined with MDI's local operating experience and Waberer's global logistics expertise, these improvements will help us deliver even more efficient, reliable, and high-quality services to our customers."

CTP has a large portfolio in Serbia with the country serving as a prime strategic manufacturing and logistics hub for multinationals producing in Europe, benefitting from skilled and affordable labour and excellent infrastructure that connects the country to wider European markets. CTP's other established parks in Serbia include CTPark Belgrade City, CTPark Belgrade West, and CTPark Novi Sad.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261025492434/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk