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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 16:17
17,100 Euro
-1,16 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,24017,48008:33
17,34017,38008:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces the proposed appointment of Mr. Remco Langewouters as Statutory Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and convenes EGM

The Supervisory Board of Wereldhave N.V. announces the proposed nomination of Mr. Remco Langewouters (46) as statutory managing director and CFO as per 9 December 2026.

Remco currently serves as interim CFO since May 2026. Before, he acted as Group Controller of Wereldhave for eight years. He brings extensive international financial and real estate expertise and previously served in senior financial roles at Ventolines, Angelo Gordon and PwC.

His career spans in commercial real estate, renewable energy and distressed debt, with a strong track record in financial strategy, corporate governance and auditing.

The nomination is fully in line with Wereldhave's remuneration policy and Wereldhave's Works Council has rendered a positive advice.

Wereldhave convenes EGM on 9 December 2026
Wereldhave N.V. announces an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to be held on 9 December 2026 at 10:30 CET in H'ART Museum, Amstel 51, 1018 DR Amsterdam.

The EGM is convened to request the shareholders to appoint Mr. Remco Langewouters as Statutory Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wereldhave N.V., starting at 9 December 2026 and ending after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2030.

The convocation and agenda for the meeting will be published at www.wereldhave.com

Attachment

  • PR 26-10-2026 - Wereldhave announces the proposed appointment of Mr. Remco Langewouters as Statutory MD and CFO and convenes EGM

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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