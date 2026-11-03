Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2026

- Disposals Retail Park De Mael and Eggert will reduce loan-to-value (LTV) by 250bps
- Net Debt/EBITDA among the strongest in the industry: 7.1x post disposals
- Accelerated growth in quarterly Direct result per share (DRPS), up to € 0.49 in Q3 from € 0.46 in Q2
- Strong operational results: positive Dutch leasing spread, stable occupancy and 99% rent collection
- Key lease renewals signed with fuel and service retailer Q8 for our two centers in Luxembourg
- € 60m in new credit facilities in Belgium
- New Dutch structure to support efficient capital recycling and contribute positively to DRPS 2027
- Forecast FY 2026 DRPS confirmed at € 1.85-1.95
Attachment
- Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q3-2026
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