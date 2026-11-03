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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 16:51
17,660 Euro
+0,11 % +0,020
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,42017,64007:32
17,48017,58007:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 07:10 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2026

  • Disposals Retail Park De Mael and Eggert will reduce loan-to-value (LTV) by 250bps
  • Net Debt/EBITDA among the strongest in the industry: 7.1x post disposals
  • Accelerated growth in quarterly Direct result per share (DRPS), up to € 0.49 in Q3 from € 0.46 in Q2
  • Strong operational results: positive Dutch leasing spread, stable occupancy and 99% rent collection
  • Key lease renewals signed with fuel and service retailer Q8 for our two centers in Luxembourg
  • € 60m in new credit facilities in Belgium
  • New Dutch structure to support efficient capital recycling and contribute positively to DRPS 2027
  • Forecast FY 2026 DRPS confirmed at € 1.85-1.95

Attachment

  • Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q3-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.