OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie is partnering with SEMMARIS to build its future platform for the storage, packaging, ripening and preparation of fresh fruit in the port of Dunkirk

A major step in the deployment of the Rungis-Dunkirk agri-logistics hub and Omer-Decugis & Cie's 2025-2030 strategic plan

Rungis, 26 October, 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - Ticker: ALODC, an international group specializing in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with SEMMARIS, manager of the Rungis international Market, for the construction of its future platform for the storage, packaging, ripening and preparation of fresh fruits in the port of Dunkirk.

The two partners draw on their expertise and complementary positions within the value chain to help secure fresh product flows on the French and European markets.

This announcement is part of the dynamic initiated around the development of an agri-logistics hub linking the port of Dunkirk and the Rungis international Market, following the partnership agreement signed on 8 July 2026 between SEMMARIS, manager of the Rungis international Market and Dunkerque-Port. This new partnership between SEMMARIS and Omer-Decugis & Cie, a long-standing player in the Rungis Market, is therefore a first achievement under this agreement. This is a major milestone for the creation of the future Rungis-Dunkirk agri-logistics hub, aimed at sustainably strengthening France's supply chain, competitiveness and food sovereignty. Setting up this supply chain directly where the products arrive, i.e. in the ports, is indeed essential to transport them efficiently to the Rungis Market.

A controlled investment plan

SEMMARIS will be in charge of the real estate component of the operation, while Omer-Decugis & Cie will lease the platform and will operate it. SEMMARIS, via its 100%-owned subsidiary, will invest a total amount of €37 million.

Omer-Decugis & Cie will directly finance the technical installations and equipment necessary for its activities, thus ensuring full operational control of its tool. This industrial programme, representing an investment of between €10 million and €12 million phased in over the next few years will be fully financed from the Group's resources and the syndicated loan concluded in July 2026, confirming the solidity of its financial structure in support of its growth trajectory.

A key project in the 2025-2030 strategic plan

The opening of the Dunkirk site will mark a new milestone in the Omer-Decugis group's strategy to develop distribution and ripening capacities for the French and European markets. This new large-scale and innovative platform will enable it to double its ripening capacity for bananas, mangoes and avocados, from 174,000 tonnes currently to 324,000 tonnes when the site opens at the end of 2027. By relying on the Dunkirk site, in addition to those of Rungis and Sorgues, the Group will therefore be France's leading ripening network and benefit from a unique logistics platform, providing unrivalled national coverage and access to northern European markets.

The choice of Dunkirk is driven by the logistical advantages offered by the port territory. As France's leading port for fruit and vegetable imports, the port of Dunkirk benefits from infrastructures dedicated to temperature-controlled products - in particular the Terminal des Flandres - as well as the presence on site of government authorities responsible for customs and phytosanitary controls, and direct connections to road, rail and inland waterway networks. These advantages promote the rapid processing and transport of goods, an essential challenge for preserving the quality and freshness of products.

Storage, ripening, packaging, preparation: a unique platform for integrating fruit know-how

The site, with a total area of 25,000 m², will be composed of several areas:

A dedicated ripening facility with 55 ripening rooms , making it the largest facility in France with an overall ripening capacity of more than 200,000 boxes per week.

, making it the with an overall ripening capacity of more than per week. A temperature-controlled storage area with a capacity of 4,000 pallets and custom packaging for the Group's customers.

with a capacity of and custom packaging for the Group's customers. A 6,000 m² fresh-cutting plant. Through its partnership with PrepWorld (a subsidiary of BerryWorld), the UK leader in the category, Omer-Decugis Group is accelerating its diversification into a fast-growing market driven by new consumption patterns, including the growing preference for plant-based food and the demand for convenience, particularly the-go consumption. With this facility, nearly 60 million fruit packs are expected to supply the French market each year.

Vincent OMER-DECUGIS, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "We are delighted to bring this partnership to fruition with SEMMARIS, a trusted player close to our ecosystem. Complementing our Rungis and Sorgues locations, the Dunkirk site will create France's leading fruit ripening network. This key infrastructure will support our ambition to double our volumes while consolidating French agri-food sovereignty and resilience to serve the European market."

Stéphane LAYANI, President of the Rungis international Market, adds: "This support from SEMMARIS is part of the extension of the strategic alliance concluded last July with Dunkerque-Port. It is therefore quite naturally that SEMMARIS supports Omer-Decugis & Cie, a historic company of the Rungis international Market, in the development of its future platform for storage, packaging, ripening and preparation of fresh fruit at the Port of Dunkirk. This is a concrete step forward to decarbonize our flows, strengthen our food sovereignty while securing supplies on French soil for the Rungis Market ",

Emmanuelle VERGER, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Dunkerque-Port, states: "Dunkerque-Port is delighted with this partnership, which reinforces our ambition to make Dunkirk a reference center in the agri-food sector. This new platform is the result of a collective dynamic driven by the entire port ecosystem. It will generate new flows, jobs and attractiveness, combining logistics performance, decarbonization and food sovereignty."

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850 that specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic, for European consumers. Controlling the entire value chain from production and import, as well as possessing specific ripening know-how, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, across all distribution channels (supermarkets and mid-sized stores, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut produce). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution divisions, SIIM and Bratigny, which serve all segments of the market. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects local areas and people, the Group obtained a rating of 81/100 during the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign, highlighting the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established on the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €284.8 million as at 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

www.omerdecugis.com

About the Rungis international Market

The Rungis international Market, spanning 234 hectares on the outskirts of Paris, is a true ecosystem serving French food supply, urban fresh logistics, the promotion of our terroirs and our gastronomic heritage, the preservation of specialized retail trade and the vitality of city centers. 1,198 companies, more than 13,000 employees, 3 million tonnes of products traded each year, for a total turnover of more than 12 billion euros. Created in 1965, SEMMARIS is the management company of the Rungis international Market, with the main missions of developing, operating, marketing and promoting the Rungis Market infrastructure. For more information: www.rungisinternational.com

About Dunkerque-Port

Dunkerque-Port, France's leading port complex in partnership with the ports of Hauts-de-France, is undergoing a major transformation. Industry, energy, transport and logistics are evolving in tandem to address the challenges of the ecological and energy transition.

Alongside all public and private partners, Dunkerque-Port is playing a full part in this collective drive and in the ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This transition begins with the transformation of industrial activities. Dunkerque-Port is supporting of shared infrastructure for CO 2 , heat, gas and non-conventional water, promoting the decarbonization processes, the circular economy and synergies between industrial players. At the same time, the port is welcoming new businesses that are helping to renew and diversify the industrial base, particularly in the fields of electric batteries, the agri-food sector, the production of alternative and sustainable fuels and data centers.

This transformation is also accompanied by the development of the territory's port and logistics capacities. Thanks to its maritime and multimodal connections, Dunkirk enjoys a strategic position at the heart of European trade, with access to major continental markets and privileged proximity to the British Isles. With CAP 2020, which entered the implementation phase in 2025, the Port of Dunkirk Authority is also strengthening its capacity with a second deep-water container terminal due to be completed by 2029.

This transformation is underpinned by a port area that is already a major economic driver. Every year, the Port of Dunkirk Authority generates €4 billion in added value and supports 30,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs. By 2030, the projects currently underway are expected to create a further 20,000 jobs, further strengthening the port's role in the region's economic and industrial development.

www.dunkerque-port.fr

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Jeanne-Elise Rossi

07 62 57 98 51 - jrossi@omerdecugis.com







Rungis Market

Adeline Mateus

06 64 46 29 03 - adeline.mateus@semmaris.fr ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Media Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr



Dunkerque-Port

Anne-Sophie Bataille

06 84 06 19 64 - asbataille@portdedunkerque.fr

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