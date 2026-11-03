OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie delivers another year of double-digit growth in 2025/26 and reaffirms its 2030 ambitions

Full-year revenue for 2025/26 up 12.0% to €319.0 million

Continued rollout of the 2026-2030 strategic plan, driven by the ambition to expand upstream integration across the value chain, double the Group's ripening capacity, and strengthen its commercial position in Europe

Rungis, 3 November 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - ticker: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, has published its 2025/26 annual revenue (from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026) and its 2025/26 fourth-quarter revenue (from 1 July to 30 September 2026).

In €000 - French GAAP non-audited Q4

2024/25 Q4

2025/26 Change Full year

2024/25 Full year

2025/26 Change SIIM division 49,950 54,735 +9.6% 223,192 257,196 +15.2% Bratigny division 15 ,052 13,397 -11.0% 61,657 61, 800 +0.2% Omer-Decugis & Cie 65,002 68,133 +4.8% 284,848 318,996 +12.0%

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, comments:

"Financial year 2025/26 confirms the strength of our business model, delivering another consecutive year of double-digit growth. This performance was driven by strong momentum at SIIM and our ability to adapt to evolving trends in the fruit and vegetables market, particularly exotic produce.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and disruptions to maritime shipping, we made the right strategic decisions to maintain our growth trajectory. At the same time, our wholesale business was impacted by adverse weather conditions and a shift in consumer spending toward mass-market retail channels. While these factors will temporarily weigh on our operating profitability for 2025/26, our robust financial structure enables us to look ahead to 2026/27 with confidence.

We also continued to implement our 2026-2030 strategic plan, with the signing of a partnership with SEMMARIS for the development of our upcoming platform in Dunkirk scheduled to be operational in November 2027, as initially announced. The expansion of our logistics and ripening capacity, together with the launch of fresh-cut operations, will sustainably support our long-term growth. By integrating the Dunkirk site into our existing facilities network in Rungis and Sorgues, the Group will establish France's leading ripening network, develop a unique logistics capability and benefit from nationwide coverage as well as enhanced access to Northern European markets."

Solid full-year growth

Omer-Decugis & Cie generated revenue of €319.0 million in 2025/26, up +12.0% year on year, posting a sixteen consecutive year of growth.

Following a very dynamic first half (+16.3%), the Group recorded more moderate growth in the second half (+7.8%). This trend reflects geopolitical tensions related to the situation in the Middle East and their impact on logistics costs, as well as adverse weather conditions in France, which led to more selective consumer spending on fresh produce.

In the 2025/26 fourth quarter, Omer-Decugis & Cie reported revenue of €68.1 million, up +4.8% compared with the same period in the previous financial year.

The SIIM division once again delivered a strong performance, achieving +9.6% growth for the quarter, generating revenue of €54.7 million. The Group has adopted a selective approach to managing its flows to limit pressure on margins. Indeed, the division operated in a particularly challenging environment, marked by high import and logistics costs, as well as competitive pricing pressure in Europe.

For the full 2025/26 fiscal year, the division recorded revenue of €257.2 million, up +15.2%, with value-added segments (mangoes, lychees, pineapples, and other exotic and ethnic produce) maintaining its solid momentum.

The Bratigny division ended the financial year on a mixed note: following a very strong first half (+7.6%), the second half was more challenging (-6.5%, including -11.0% in the fourth quarter). This trend reflects, firstly, a high comparison base following a particularly strong summer in 2025 and, secondly, a more complex consumption environment in the summer of 2026, marked by heatwaves that affected footfall at open-air markets as well as shifts towards mass-market channels amid pressure on household purchasing power. The Group views these slowing factors as temporary and remains confident in the return of a more dynamic consumption trend.

The wholesale division recorded slight growth over the financial year, with revenue reaching €61,8 million, up +0.2%.

In this inflationary context, rising logistics and input costs are expected to weigh on the Group's operating performance, resulting in a lower EBITDA margin in 2025/26 compared with the previous year. Nevertheless, the Group fully reaffirms its unchanged 2030 profitability target.

Perspectives and developments

Omer-Decugis & Cie continues to roll out its strategic roadmap and growth investments to strengthen its business model and prepare for its next phase of development.

The partnership with SEMMARIS for the future Dunkirk platform marks a major milestone in this respect. This upcoming 25,000 m² facility will enable the Group to double its ripening capacity, while reinforcing its national logistics footprint and expanding its access to Northern European markets.

These investments are fully aligned with the Group's ambitions to enhance upstream sourcing, consolidate its logistics and ripening capabilities, develop its wholesale business model, and pursue vertical integration and activity diversification.

With a sound balance sheet and the support of the syndicated credit facility secured in July 2026, Omer-Decugis & Cie has the financial resources required to pursue its strategic plan and support its next phase of growth, while maintaining the flexibility needed to navigate market cycle fluctuations.

Provisional schedule for upcoming financial publications (provided for information only and subject to change if necessary):

2025/26 annual results and Q1 2026/27 revenue: 25 January 2027 (after close of trading)

Shareholders' Annual General Meeting: 11 March 2027

H1 2026/27 revenue: 10 May 2027 (after close of trading)

H1 2026/27 results and Q3 2026/27 revenue: 19 July 2027 (after close of trading)

Full-year 2026/27 revenue: 8 November 2027 (after close of trading)

For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850 that specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic, for European consumers. Controlling the entire value chain from production and import, as well as possessing specific ripening know-how, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, across all distribution channels (supermarkets and mid-sized stores, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut produce). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution divisions, SIIM and Bratigny, which serve all segments of the market. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects local areas and people, the Group obtained a rating of 81/100 during the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign, highlighting the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established on the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue around €319 million as at 30 September 2026.

www.omerdecugis.com

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Jeanne-Elise Rossi

jrossi@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Press relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

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