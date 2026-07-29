OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie secures its first syndicated loan of EUR 60.4 million, up to EUR 90.4 million subject to conditions, to support its development

Strengthened financial capacity to support the Group's strategy

Structured financing arranged by a pool of seven leading banks

Rungis, 29 July 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - Ticker: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the signing of its first syndicated loan agreement for a total amount of up to €90.4 million, consisting of €60.4 million of committed facilities and €30.0 million that can be activated.

This transaction marks an important step in the Group's financing strategy:

It will support investments across the entire value chain, including strengthening its upstream integration, while enabling the Group to pursue both organic and external growth and support its ambition to double its revenue by 2030;

It reflects the confidence of banking partners, both long-standing and new, in the solidity of the Group's business model and its development trajectory;

It contributes to the sustainable optimisation of the Group's financial structure to support long-term value creation, while protecting shareholders' interests.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, states: "The success of this first syndicated loan demonstrates the renewed confidence of our long-standing banking partners and the commitment of new institutions alongside us. This transaction confirms the strength of our business model, the relevance of our strategic choices and the robustness of our growth trajectory. It provides us with greater financial flexibility to support our development ambitions within a disciplined financial framework."

This €60.4 million structured financing includes:

A €40.4 million term loan comprising a €24.4 million amortising tranche with a 6-year maturity and €16.0 million bullet tranche with a 6.5-year maturity;

A €20.0 million revolving credit facility with a term of 5 years, which may be extended to 7 years subject to conditions.

The financing is subject to the customary financial covenants, with compliance regularly monitored by the Group. These commitments are part of a balanced financial framework enabling Omer-Decugis & Cie to reconcile financial discipline and operational agility to pursue its development strategy.

Omer-Decugis & Cie also benefits from an additional financing facility of up to €30 million, which can be activated subject to the approval of the relevant lenders. This facility is intended to support the working capital requirements arising from the Group's growth and provides an additional source of financial flexibility.

The banking syndicate comprises CIC Group, as coordinator and joint mandated lead arranger, BNP Paribas, as agent and joint mandated lead arranger, Crédit Agricole Île-de-France, as joint mandated lead arranger, together with Bpifrance, Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, LCL and Société Générale, as participating lenders.

Omer-Decugis & Cie has been advised by Fundamental Partners as financial advisor.



Timetable for upcoming financial publications:

2025/26 annual revenue, 3 November 2026 (after market close)

Find all information at: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850 that specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic, for European consumers. Controlling the entire value chain from production and import, as well as possessing specific ripening know-how, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, across all distribution channels (supermarkets and mid-sized stores, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut produce). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution divisions, SIIM and Bratigny, which serve all segments of the market. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects local areas and people, the Group obtained a rating of 81/100 during the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign, highlighting the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established on the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €284.8 million as at 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

www.omerdecugis.com



Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Jeanne-Elise Rossi

jrossi@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Media Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

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