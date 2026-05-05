Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSTG | ISIN: FR0014003T71 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VC
Frankfurt
05.05.26 | 08:02
8,840 Euro
+0,45 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7008,90018:52
Actusnews Wire
05.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie continues its sustained growth in H1 2025/26, with revenue increasing by 16.3% to EUR 163.3m / Strong performance in the second quarter, with an increase of +12.8%

Rungis, 5 May 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN Code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, announces its revenue for H1 2025/26 (1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026) and Q2 2025/26 (1 January to 31 March 2026).

In €k - French GAAP, unauditedQ2
2024/25		Q2
2025/26		Change 6 months
2024/25		6 months
2025/26		Change
SIIM division50,40857,348+13.8% 110,959131,644+18.6%
Bratigny division14,90216,321+9.5% 29,44031,682+7.6%
Omer-Decugis & Cie65,31073,669+12.8% 140,399163,326+16.3%

Omer-Decugis & Cie maintained strong growth momentum in the second quarter of FY 2025/26, with revenue of €73.7m, up 12.8% compared to the same period last year.

The revenue for the SIIM division amounted to €57.3m, an increase of 13.8%. This performance was driven by sustained demand in the BAMA segment (banana, pineapple, mango and avocado), notably supported by strong growth in the avocado sector, in which SIIM established itself as one of the key players in France, as well as a successful lychee campaign.

A return to strong growth was reported by the Bratigny division, which recorded a 9.5% increase in revenue to €16.3 million over the period. This increase was driven both by the depth and quality of its offering and by strong consumer traffic in the retail segment.

At the end of the first half of FY 2025/26, Omer-Decugis & Cie reported revenue of €163.3m, representing an increase of 16.3% compared with the first half of the previous financial year.

This strong growth was primarily driven by the very solid performance of the SIIM division, which recorded half-year revenue of €131.6m, up 18.6%. This trend confirms the relevance of the Group's commercial strategy, the strength of its positioning and the quality of its product range. It furthermore demonstrates the ability of our structures - both organisational and operational - to support these sustained and significant growth phases while maintaining customer satisfaction and trust.

The Bratigny division recorded revenue of €31.7m over the half-year, up 7.6%, fully benefiting from the strategic reorganisation of its stores, now consolidated in one single building, as initiated in the previous financial year.

Development and perspective

The Group expects to maintain its commercial momentum throughout the full year 2025/26. The second half of the year began notably with the African mango campaign, a cornerstone of the Group's integrated offering, supported by high volumes, a strong market share at the European level, and recognised product quality.

Against a backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Group remains vigilant regarding the impact of rising energy costs. Through disciplined management of its logistics operations, which are particularly exposed to such fluctuations, the Group focuses on preserving its operational and financial balance. To date, the impact on business activities remains under control, with cost increases being gradually passed through downstream, with a time lag due to commercial cycles.

Finally, as part of its development plan, construction works at the Dunkerque site are progressing in line with the planned schedule, with a commissioning expected by the end of 2027. This ambitious project, which is necessary given our current and projected growth, will strengthen the Group's upstream capabilities, consolidate its national coverage, and provide it with a logistics platform with strong international dimension.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omer-Decugis & Cie, states: "Our strong growth in first-half revenue confirms the relevance of our development strategy and the resilience of our model. The first half of 2025/26 shows faster growth than in the previous fiscal year - already strong - reflecting a particularly dynamic start that reinforces our confidence in our 2026-2030 plan. The performance of our two divisions, combined with the continuation of our strategic investments, particularly in Dunkerque , allows us to approach our new strategic plan, while remaining vigilant to developments in the international geopolitical environment."


Schedule for the next financial publications:

  • Results of H1 2025/26 and revenue for Q3 2025/26, 20 July 2026 (after close of trading)
  • Annual revenue for 2025/26, 3 November 2026 (after close of trading)

Find all the information on: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and freshly-cut fruits). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution divisions, SIIM and Bratigny, serving all segments of the market. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 81/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had a revenue of €284.8m on 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

www.omerdecugis.com

.

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie
Jeanne-Elise Rossi
jrossi@omerdecugis.com
www.omerdecugis.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Press Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGlvZp1slGqVxnGbl8tpbZWZbppolmKYm2GcxmpomJ2YnWpnmWZpl52VZnJplW1s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98086-cp-omer-decugis-cie_ca_s1_25_26_vdef_an.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.