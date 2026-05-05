OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie continues its sustained growth in H1 2025/26, with revenue increasing by 16.3% to EUR 163.3m / Strong performance in the second quarter, with an increase of +12.8%

Rungis, 5 May 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN Code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, announces its revenue for H1 2025/26 (1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026) and Q2 2025/26 (1 January to 31 March 2026).

In €k - French GAAP, unaudited Q2

2024/25 Q2

2025/26 Change 6 months

2024/25 6 months

2025/26 Change SIIM division 50,408 57,348 +13.8% 110,959 131,644 +18.6% Bratigny division 14,902 16,321 +9.5% 29,440 31,682 +7.6% Omer-Decugis & Cie 65,310 73,669 +12.8% 140,399 163,326 +16.3%

Omer-Decugis & Cie maintained strong growth momentum in the second quarter of FY 2025/26, with revenue of €73.7m, up 12.8% compared to the same period last year.

The revenue for the SIIM division amounted to €57.3m, an increase of 13.8%. This performance was driven by sustained demand in the BAMA segment (banana, pineapple, mango and avocado), notably supported by strong growth in the avocado sector, in which SIIM established itself as one of the key players in France, as well as a successful lychee campaign.

A return to strong growth was reported by the Bratigny division, which recorded a 9.5% increase in revenue to €16.3 million over the period. This increase was driven both by the depth and quality of its offering and by strong consumer traffic in the retail segment.

At the end of the first half of FY 2025/26, Omer-Decugis & Cie reported revenue of €163.3m, representing an increase of 16.3% compared with the first half of the previous financial year.

This strong growth was primarily driven by the very solid performance of the SIIM division, which recorded half-year revenue of €131.6m, up 18.6%. This trend confirms the relevance of the Group's commercial strategy, the strength of its positioning and the quality of its product range. It furthermore demonstrates the ability of our structures - both organisational and operational - to support these sustained and significant growth phases while maintaining customer satisfaction and trust.

The Bratigny division recorded revenue of €31.7m over the half-year, up 7.6%, fully benefiting from the strategic reorganisation of its stores, now consolidated in one single building, as initiated in the previous financial year.

Development and perspective

The Group expects to maintain its commercial momentum throughout the full year 2025/26. The second half of the year began notably with the African mango campaign, a cornerstone of the Group's integrated offering, supported by high volumes, a strong market share at the European level, and recognised product quality.

Against a backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Group remains vigilant regarding the impact of rising energy costs. Through disciplined management of its logistics operations, which are particularly exposed to such fluctuations, the Group focuses on preserving its operational and financial balance. To date, the impact on business activities remains under control, with cost increases being gradually passed through downstream, with a time lag due to commercial cycles.

Finally, as part of its development plan, construction works at the Dunkerque site are progressing in line with the planned schedule, with a commissioning expected by the end of 2027. This ambitious project, which is necessary given our current and projected growth, will strengthen the Group's upstream capabilities, consolidate its national coverage, and provide it with a logistics platform with strong international dimension.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omer-Decugis & Cie, states: "Our strong growth in first-half revenue confirms the relevance of our development strategy and the resilience of our model. The first half of 2025/26 shows faster growth than in the previous fiscal year - already strong - reflecting a particularly dynamic start that reinforces our confidence in our 2026-2030 plan. The performance of our two divisions, combined with the continuation of our strategic investments, particularly in Dunkerque , allows us to approach our new strategic plan, while remaining vigilant to developments in the international geopolitical environment."



Schedule for the next financial publications:

Results of H1 2025/26 and revenue for Q3 2025/26, 20 July 2026 (after close of trading)

Annual revenue for 2025/26, 3 November 2026 (after close of trading)

Find all the information on: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and freshly-cut fruits). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution divisions, SIIM and Bratigny, serving all segments of the market. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 81/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had a revenue of €284.8m on 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

www.omerdecugis.com

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Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Jeanne-Elise Rossi

jrossi@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

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