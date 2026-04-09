OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie strengthens its Executive Committee to support its 2030 growth ambitions

Rungis, April 9, 2026 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - ticker: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the expansion of its Executive Committee with the appointment of three new members. This development is part of the implementation of the Group's 2030 strategic plan and aims to support its ambitions for profitable and sustainable growth.

Serge de Backer has joined the Group as CSR Director and will be responsible for structuring and deploying an extended CSR function, fully integrated into the Group's strategy. He will lead the development of an operational roadmap aimed at strengthening ESG performance, in close collaboration with all departments. He will also support the Group's transformation toward healthy and sustainable food and will promote its commitments to stakeholders. Serge is also the General Delegate of the Louis Omer-Decugis Foundation, whose mission is to promote the development of sustainable agriculture and support communities in need.

Jeanne-Elise Rossi has joined the Group as Director of Communications & Marketing. She will oversee an expanded scope covering corporate, financial, and internal communications, as well as operational marketing. Her roadmap will aim to strengthen the visibility of the Group and its brands, support commercial development and drive the launch of the fresh-cut operations in Dunkirk.

Jean Vanmalle has joined the Group as Group Chief Operating Officer and Director of Supply Chain. In a context of strong growth and expanding operations (Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Kenya, the Netherlands, Rungis, Sorgues, and Dunkirk by 2027), he will oversee the entire supply chain, from production areas through to customer platforms. His mission includes strengthening operational excellence, optimising performance, and integrating ESG considerations into operations.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "Given our sustained growth and international expansion, strengthening our Executive Committee was a priority. These three appointments further consolidate our organisation and enhance our ability to deliver our 2030 plan with ambition. I am delighted to welcome them and to work alongside all members of the Executive Committee to shape the next stages of the Group's development."

Omer-Decugis & Cie reaffirms its commitment to securing the expertise required to support a sustainable growth trajectory and create value for all its stakeholders.



Serge de Backer, CSR Director and General Delegate of the Louis Omer-Decugis Foundation

Serge de Backer brings over 30 years of experience in the development of sustainable and responsible supply chains. A committed entrepreneur, he has founded several companies specialising in sustainable development consulting and the structuring of responsible supply chains, particularly in the coffee, cocoa, and textile sectors. He holds an MBA, a degree in communications, and has a background in law.

Jeanne-Elise Rossi, Director of Communications & Marketing

With 15 years of experience, Jeanne-Elise Rossi has led communication and brand strategies within leading groups such as Groupe Holder, Groupe GO Sport, and Sopra Steria, operating in multi-brand and international environments. She holds a Master's degree in Political Science and Communications.

Jean Vanmalle, Group Chief Operating Officer and Director of Supply Chain

Jean Vanmalle brings more than 30 years of experience in international transport and logistics. He has held senior leadership roles at Compagnie Fruitière and the CMA CGM Group. He is a graduate of the Aix-en-Provence Institut d'Études Politiques and holds master's degrees in International Relations and Transport.

The Executive Committee of Omer-Decugis & Cie now consists of 13 members

Vincent Omer-Decugis , Chairman and CEO

, Chairman and CEO Sylvie Bican , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Kenneth Blicher , CEO EMA'S

, CEO EMA'S Serge de Backer, CSR Director

CSR Director Grégoire Fanost , Sales Director

, Sales Director Ana Martin , Director SIIM Spain

, Director SIIM Spain Vérane Moreno , Chief Technical Officer

, Chief Technical Officer Boris Richeux , CEO Bratigny

, CEO Bratigny Jeanne-Elise Rossi , Director of Communications & Marketing

, Director of Communications & Marketing Eric Sillari , Director of Operations

, Director of Operations Jean-François Vallet , Secretary General

, Secretary General Jean Vanmalle , Group Chief Operating Officer and Director of Supply Chain

, Group Chief Operating Officer and Director of Supply Chain Robin Zaragoza, Chief Financial Officer

For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Omer-Decugis & Cie has two complementary distribution subsidiaries serving all market segments: SIIM and Bratigny. Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 81/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie recorded a revenue of €284.8m on 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

www.omerdecugis.com

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Jeanne-Elise ROSSI

jrossi@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

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