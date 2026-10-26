

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution CO., LTD. (443060.KS), a marine solutions company, on Monday reported a decline in net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined to KRW 32.6 billion from KRW 79.8 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 95.7 billion from KRW 93.6 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 650.1 billion from KRW 513.2 billion in the previous year.



HD Hyundai Marine Solution is currently trading 12.37% lesser at KRW 172,200 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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