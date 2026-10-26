Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Launch of Targeted Quantum Sensing Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Launches Targeted Quantum Sensing Programme

at Penn State and the University of Toronto

26 October 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company", "Delta Gold" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that the research programmes it sponsors at Penn State University and the University of Toronto have been expanded to include a dedicated programme of work in quantum sensing and quantum communications, with new sensing equipment being acquired at both universities. This work is expected to produce intellectual property, that would fall under the University Sponsorship Agreements in the near term, driving towards devices. The sensing and communications work streams are expected to be supportive of the longer-term goal of a quantum computing device.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Delta, said: "We are very pleased to announce the details of the acceleration of quantum research at Penn State and the University of Toronto. The international collaboration of two top teams at these two outstanding universities is driving innovation as we had planned. Because our technology sits at the very root of quantum systems, it has potential in communications and networking, quantum sensing including navigation, and quantum computing. Each of these represents an opportunity for new, early IP in large and highly sought-after technology verticals."

Penn State

At Penn State, quantum communications and sensing have been added to the ongoing US$6m, six-year programme. A magnetic field instrument that will create changes in 3D magnetic fields surrounding the gold nanoclusters will be purchased for US$500,000 from the current budget for 2026. In addition, a specific new workstream is planned in quantum sensing. The sensing experiments are designed to create changing magnetic fields and investigate the application of the gold system to quantum sensing generally, and to navigation applications.

In addition to the planned quantum sensing work, experiments on the quantum output to potentially enable communication between quantum devices, have been running for the past few months, building on the results that led to the three patent applications filed by Penn State. Communication of quantum networks is an area of significant challenge and global investigation.

Professor Kenneth Knappenberger of Penn State said: "Our gold nanoclusters are stable spin-polarized emitters. We expect them to be ideal for a robust platform for quantum sensing, including responding to magnetic field changes, and the next phase of work will test that model. Being able to sense small changes in magnetic field in an easy-to-manufacture, stable device could assist with non-GPS navigation using the Earth's field as a reference."

University of Toronto

At the University of Toronto, a budget amendment of C$500,000 has been approved for the purchase of fabrication equipment for atomic layers, and microscopy to measure the outputs of the layered structures. This equipment will be purchased and installed for work on quantum sensing devices. The Company's commitment under the University of Toronto agreement remains C$3m, of which C$2m has been paid, and the equipment will be funded from the paid-up budget. The Company will add optional further research funding of C$500,000 after the end of the three-year, C$3m vesting programme.

The two universities are collaborating actively on these projects. Penn State is working with the photonic properties of gold and the University of Toronto with its electronic properties, but gold is at the centre of both programmes and of all of the intellectual property protection filed to date.

Professor Harry Ruda of the University of Toronto said: "Quantum sensing investigations collaborating with Penn State will provide near-term opportunities while at the same time furthering our combined investigation into the potential of gold for a quantum compute

Why quantum sensing and navigation

A quantum sensor uses the response of a quantum system to measure very small changes in its surroundings: a magnetic field, gravity, or a chemical environment. The best-known use at present is navigation. GPS can be jammed or spoofed, and this now happens routinely near conflict zones. A magnetometer that is sensitive enough can instead fix its position against a map of the Earth's magnetic field, with no satellite signal at all. On 4 September 2026 the US Department of War reported a successful GPS-free test flight using quantum sensing and described it as a critical advance for aviation and national security. Beyond navigation, the Company has cited potential applications in medical imaging, mineral exploration and battery diagnostics. Improving the stability, size and cost of quantum sensing systems is an ongoing significant global effort.

The work at Penn State has shown that the Company's gold nanoclusters give robust, stable spin-polarised light emission. The Company believes this is a promising basis for a sensitive magnetometer, and quantum sensing is, in the Company's view, its nearest-term commercial pathway. The programmes are at the research stage and are working towards, respectively, an optical quantum sensor and a topological quantum spin sensor as first planned products. Details of the approaches remain confidential.

Commercial position

The Company holds a 100 per cent exclusive global licence to the intellectual property arising at each university and retains 98.5 per cent of net sales under the University of Toronto agreement and 100 per cent of the first US$20 million of net sales under the Penn State agreement. Three full patent applications (Penn State) and one provisional application (University of Toronto) are pending and in examination; no patent has yet been granted. The Company's published timeline targets the signing of first IP end-users in 2027 and the licensing of IP from 2028. These are targets and not commitments.

Source: US Department of War, 4 September 2026: https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4591661/gps-free-test-flight-success-marks-critical-advance-for-aviation-national-secur/

About Penn State

Penn State was founded as a land-grant university in 1855 and has a mission of teaching, research, and public service. Penn State is one of the leading research universities in the United States, with significant expertise across materials science, engineering, nanotechnology, photonics and quantum-related disciplines. Penn State has annual research expenditure of US$1.4bn and an active alumni network of over 800,000 members. Penn State is a leading materials science university with significant private and public support for its cutting-edge facilities, faculty and researchers.

The research programme is led by Professor Kenneth Knappenberger, Department Head and Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, whose work focuses on structural photonics, especially how the structure of photonic nanomaterials controls light-matter interactions for uses such as energy conversion, quantum information, telecommunications, and biomedical technologies.

Penn State's intellectual property office has led the filing of the three patent applications. Delta will continue to work with Penn State to assess the scope of the intellectual property and the appropriate steps for future protection and commercialisation.

About University of Toronto

Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto is consistently ranked as Canada's top university. U of T has a long history of challenging the impossible and transforming society through ingenuity and determination. U of T is ranked 7th in the world in research citations, making it one of the world's top research universities, bringing together the brightest minds from every conceivable background and discipline to collaborate on the world's most pressing challenges. U of T has research collaborations with more than 1,200 global academic institutions.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements. Delta believes that international collaboration of top universities is a competitive advantage.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and the University of Toronto, and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships. The Company's business strategy includes the potential development of devices in three areas: quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum information systems and computing.

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