Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Strategic Direct Subscription of £1.79 million

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU NO. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

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THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND NO SECURITIES HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT 1933, AS AMENDED (the "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED BY THE COMPANY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS.

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Strategic Direct Subscriptions of £1.79 Million

26 October 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF / FRA: O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce it has raised £1.79 millionthrough direct subscriptions with the Company.

Subscription Highlights:

- Delta has agreed to a strategic raise of £1.79 millionthrough the issue of 1,627,272 new ordinary shares (the "Subscription Shares") of 0.2p each (the "Subscription"), representing 2.46% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company at an issue price of 110p per share.

- The £1.79 millionin proceeds raised will be applied to the sensing and communications work streams, potential future UK University collaborations, and for general working capital purposes.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market, which is expected to occur on or around 29 October 2026 ("Admission"). The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AQUIS.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise of 67,679,063 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements. Delta believes that international collaboration of top universities is a competitive advantage.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and the University of Toronto, and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships. The Company's business strategy includes the potential development of devices in three areas: quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum information systems and computing.



For further information contact:



Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212



Important Notices

This announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the Subscription Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offering of such Subscription Shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Subscription Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about, and to observe such restrictions.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this announcement are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements in this announcement include, among others, statements regarding: the consummation of the Subscription and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the Subscription, the use of proceeds therefrom, and the Admission of the Subscription Shares to trading. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.