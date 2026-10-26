Sinopec Showcases Catalyst Innovation at Second International Catalyst Customer Conference in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") recently hosted the second Sinopec International Catalyst Customer Conference in Tianjin under the theme "Catalyzing Collaboration, Shaping a Smarter Future." The event focused on catalyst innovations that support more efficient refining and chemical production. The conference showcased advances in technology, product development and industrial applications, connecting research with the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

The conference brought together representatives of 69 customers and partners from 24 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Algeria, Brazil, Azerbaijan and South Korea. It provided a platform for exchanging technical expertise, sharing practical experience and exploring opportunities for cooperation across the refining and chemical industries.

Catalysts play a central role in petroleum refining and chemical manufacturing, helping producers improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, upgrade processes and develop new materials. As the industry pursues more sustainable production, closer collaboration among technology developers, manufacturers and customers is becoming increasingly important.

Drawing on decades of research and development, Sinopec has developed core technologies across refining and chemical catalysts. Its portfolio includes nearly 300 products across seven categories: refining, polyolefins, basic organic raw chemicals, coal chemicals, environmental protection, adsorbents and additives, and oilfield chemicals. These products support a broad range of industrial processes and applications.

Sinopec has served international catalyst markets for more than 20 years, combining products with technical services for customers in over 40 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Between 2021 and 2025, the company exported 14 catalyst types for the first time, including catalysts used in propane dehydrogenation, xylene isomerization and continuous catalytic reforming. It also added 13 export destinations, including Canada, the United Kingdom and Argentina.

The company's catalyst business has established trade partnerships with more than 30 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. Its products and technical support help customers upgrade refining processes and improve fuel quality, contributing to the development of local refining and chemical industries.

The customer conference forms part of Sinopec's efforts to strengthen technical exchanges and align catalyst development with industrial needs. The company plans to continue developing efficient catalysts that support more sustainable production, improve its global service network and work with international partners to bring technological advances into wider industrial use.

For more information, visit SINOPEC's official website.

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