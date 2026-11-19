Sinopec Hosts Side Event at COP31's CHINA PAVILION, Releases Energy and Green Fuel Outlooks

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec" or "the Company") hosted a side event titled "Green Fuel Industry Outlook and the Energy Transition Under China's Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Goals" at COP31's CHINA PAVILION on Nov. 16. The Company released the World and China Energy Outlook 2060, which projects that global energy-related carbon emissions will peak around 2030, and the Green Fuel Technology Outlook, which examines how green liquid fuels could help reduce emissions from aviation and shipping. The reports reflect Sinopec's research on the energy transition and its efforts to bring a wider range of lower-carbon energy options to market.

The World and China Energy Outlook 2060, prepared by the Sinopec Economics and Development Research Institute, projects that global primary energy consumption will peak around 2040. Over the next five years, the report expects non-fossil energy sources to shift from mainly meeting new demand to increasingly replacing fossil fuels already in use. Over the longer term, it forecasts that electricity and green fuels will play a central role in how households, businesses and industry use energy.

The forecast indicates that growth in China's primary energy demand will slow, with demand peaking around 2035. Wind and solar generation are projected to meet about 60% of China's incremental electricity demand over the next five years. By 2060, their combined installed capacity is expected to reach 7.4 terawatts, with annual generation exceeding 12 trillion kilowatt-hours. It projects that wind and solar will become China's main sources of electricity by then.

The Green Fuel Technology Outlook, prepared by the Sinopec Research Institute of Petroleum Processing, projects that electricity and green liquid fuels will play complementary roles in transportation. The outlook expects green liquid fuels to play an important role in aviation and shipping, where full electrification remains challenging. It also reviews four production pathways under development in China, which include using hydrogen to convert oils and fats into jet fuel (HEFA), converting alcohol into jet fuel (AtJ), turning gasified feedstocks into liquid fuels through Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (G+FT), and using electricity to make liquid fuels (PtL).

According to the report, the process that converts oils and fats can achieve a jet fuel yield of up to 72%. It expects advances in producing green fuels from non-food feedstocks around 2035, with some technologies moving from demonstration to commercial production as costs fall and efficiency improves. By 2050, it expects power-to-fuel and near-zero emissions technologies to mature. As renewable power costs fall, fuels made with electricity could help aviation and shipping reduce emissions and move toward net zero.

Sinopec's Green Hydrogen and Green Fuel Projects

Sinopec has built 153 hydrogen refueling stations and interconnected to form nine hydrogen corridors. In Kuqa, Xinjiang, Sinopec commissioned a solar-powered green hydrogen demonstration project with designed annual production capacity of 20,000 metric tons. Sinopec is also building a project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, to use green hydrogen to reduce emissions from coal-to-chemical production. In Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, it has started a project to produce hydrogen using wind and solar power.

At its Zhenhai refinery, Sinopec built China's first commercial-scale facility designed to produce 100,000 metric tons of aviation biofuel annually. Sinopec has also established a supply chain to store and transport green methanol and supply it to ships at port.

The event drew more than 100 attendees and featured speakers from the International Air Transport Association, GenZero and the Environmental Defense Fund. Discussions covered biomass, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel, as well as how policy, standards and technology could support wider use of green fuels.

About SINOPEC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") is one of China's largest integrated energy and chemical companies. Its businesses span oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, fuel marketing and distribution, and research and development. Sinopec also advances low-carbon energy technologies and solutions. For more information, visit SINOPEC's official website.

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