Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant and EBRD Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Through AI-Led, Outcome-Driven Services

Cognizant and EBRD Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Through AI-Led, Outcome-Driven Services

A five-year strategic framework will support the delivery of critical, results-focused technology helping the EBRD to drive continuous improvement, innovation and the responsible adoption of AI across its technology estate

LONDON, Oct 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has been selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as a strategic partner to support its Tech Blueprint, the Bank's technology transformation programme, which focuses on driving efficiency, effectiveness and innovation through digitally enabled processes powered by AI, data, and intelligent automation.

Under the five-year framework, Cognizant aims to deliver critical technology services across two complementary service models: outcome-led managed services and fixed-capacity services, spanning digital and workplace management, cloud infrastructure, data and security, software engineering, automation and AI. The framework also involves a programme of continuous improvement and innovation, designed to enhance services, strengthen resilience and deliver measurable value over time.

As part of the collaboration, Cognizant plans to bring a range of proprietary AI solutions to support service management, software engineering and workplace solutions at the EBRD: Neuro IT Operations to improve visibility across the EBRD's technology estate, anticipate and resolve issues faster, and strengthen service resilience; Flowsource to deliver high-quality software faster and enable self-healing and left-shift capabilities by applying generative and agentic AI across the software development lifecycle; and WorkNEXT to provide more intuitive, personalized workplace management through AI-powered voice and translation services and agent-enabled support orchestration.

These efforts are expected to strengthen service reliability, expand access to specialist skills, improve operational efficiency and support the continued evolution of the Bank's technology capabilities.

"At the EBRD, the Tech Blueprint is our strategic roadmap for enhancing the technology and capabilities that support the Bank's mission and transformation," said Subhash Chandra Jose, Managing Director for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the EBRD. "As we continue to support sustainable, private sector-led growth and help build competitive, resilient and well-governed economies, we need technology that is secure, adaptable and built for the future. Our partnership with Cognizant will help us to optimize technology, further strengthen our resilience and create capacity to innovate at scale, enabling us to increase the impact for people in our countries of operation."

"Our Tech Blueprint is helping us evolve the way we deliver technology across the Bank, and strategic partnerships are an important part of that journey. We have partnered with Cognizant for their managed services expertise, AI-enabled delivery and results-driven ways of working, all of which will underpin our Tech Blueprint and transformation. Through this partnership we will accelerate our modernization and digitalization," said Simon Reeves, Director Technology at the EBRD.

"As an AI Builder, Cognizant's role is to help clients turn their technology investments into dependable operations and measurable outcomes, and that only happens when services are made to work across the complexity of a real enterprise estate," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "The EBRD operates in a demanding, highly governed environment across three continents. By combining our decades of industry experience, end-to-end systems integration expertise, and AI-enabled operational capabilities within a collaborative framework, we will help the EBRD run its critical technology services with confidence and accelerate the modernization and innovation that drive its mission."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About the EBRD

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 40 economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 77 countries as well as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, inclusive, well governed, green, resilient and integrated. Follow us on the web, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media contacts:

U.S.

Alex Dudley

alex.dudley@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Sarah Douglas

sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India

Vipin Nair

vipin.nair@cognizant.com

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