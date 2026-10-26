Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Virginie Pelletier to Head of Executive Professional Liability (E&P) in France.

"Virginie brings deep expertise, strong relationships with customers and brokers, and a highly collaborative approach to this leadership role," said Louis Du Ché, Country Manager, France, BHSI. "She is well positioned to lead our E&P business as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver thoughtful, long-term solutions to the French market."

Virginie has been with BHSI for six years and most recently served as Manager, D&O. In that role, she helped grow BHSI's Management Liability business in France and played an active role in building the team.

BHSI's E&P capabilities in France include Directors Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Fiduciary/Pension Trustee Liability, and Cyber insurance. Its proprietary D&O policy provides primary capacity for companies and their management and supports multinational programs for organizations with exposures in France and across BHSI's global network.

Virginie is based in BHSI's Paris office and can be reached at Virginie.Pelletier@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 4th Floor, The St Botolph Building 138 Houndsditch London EC3A 7AW, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026892483/en/

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