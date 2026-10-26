

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.5685 against the U.S. dollar and 89.30 against the yen, from an early 4-day highs of 0.5706 and 89.63, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.9714 and 1.2363 from early lows of 1.9669 and 1.2323, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.55 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.99 against the euro and 1.25 against the aussie.



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