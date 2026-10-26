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WKN: 889714 | ISIN: SE0000202624 | Ticker-Symbol: GTN
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 08:22
24,140 Euro
+0,21 % +0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETINGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,94023,96011:50
23,94023,96011:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Getinge AB: Getinge announces departure of Elin Frostehav as President Acute Care Therapies

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden, on October 26, 2026

Getinge today announced that Elin Frostehav will leave her position as President Acute Care Therapies and member of the Executive Team to accept an external opportunity.

"Elin has made an important contribution to the advancement of our Acute Care Therapies business during her time with Getinge," said Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "We have made good progress in strengthening the business and its strategic direction, and our focus now is on a smooth transition. I would like to thank Elin and wish her continued success."

The recruitment process to identify a successor is underway and Getinge expects to provide an update in the near term. Until then, Elin Frostehav will continue to serve in her role and thereafter support a smooth transition.

Media contact:

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041
Email: caroline.ormgard@getinge.com

About Getinge
With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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